Web scraping, public data extraction, and automated research are increasingly necessary for businesses, analysts, and developers. Proxy servers play a critical role in these activities by allowing users to distribute requests across multiple IPs, maintain anonymity, and bypass geolocation restrictions. Het kiezen van een proxy provider kan echter een complexe taak zijn.De markt is verzadigd met opties, variërend van blote botten, basistools tot geavanceerde oplossingen op ondernemingsniveau. This article is here to provide you an in-depth comparison of the 12 best proxy server providers in 2025. We'll examine their pricing, performance, features, and ethical standards to help you choose the right solution for your specific needs, whether you're building a personal web scraper from scratch or managing a large-scale data collection project. Best Proxy Providers – Quick Look Best Proxy Providers – Quick Look Oxylabs – Over het algemeen de beste proxy servers voor ondernemingen en grootschalige projecten. Decodo (ex Smartproxy) – Beste waarde voor geld met een robuust netwerk. Webshare – Een zeer betaalbare service met gratis proxy servers. Bright Data – Een premium proxy-service voor schaalbare geavanceerde operaties. – Strong in mobile and ISP proxies with powerful filtering. SOAX IPRoyal – Een budgetvriendelijke provider met flexibele pay-as-you-go opties. – ISP-sourced static residential proxies and high speeds. NetNut – A flexible proxy service with ethical sourcing. Rayobyte ScraperAPI – API-gebaseerde proxy server providers. – An ultra-low-cost provider built on a bandwidth-sharing model. PacketStream ProxyEmpire – biedt geavanceerde filtering en geo-targeting mogelijkheden. Infatica – Een veelzijdige proxy-service met een sterke nadruk op ethische praktijken. How We Selected the Best Proxy Server Providers How We Selected the Best Proxy Server Providers Onze lijst combineert alle belangrijke criteria en testresultaten met een diepgaande functieanalyse om ervoor te zorgen dat u het volledige beeld krijgt van de huidige proxy-servermarkt. Proxy types: We prioritized providers offering multiple proxy types (residential, datacenter, mobile, ISP) to cover use cases from basic web browsing to complex data extraction projects. Poolgrootte en diversiteit: Grotere IP-pools met wereldwijde dekking bieden een betere rotatie van de proxy en lagere detectietarieven. Pricing: we hebben prijsstructuren, verborgen kosten, minimumverplichtingen en waardevoorstellen geanalyseerd. Prestaties: Metricen zoals snelheid, uptime en succespercentages zijn van cruciaal belang voor efficiëntie en gegevenskwaliteit. Gratis proeven en toegankelijkheid: Gratis proeven en terugbetalingsbeleid wijzen op het vertrouwen van de aanbieder en verminderen uw risico op engagement bij het testen van verschillende diensten. Customer support: We evaluated response times, technical expertise, and availability across different support channels. Ethical compliance: We considered provider reputation, customer reviews on platforms like G2 and Trustpilot, and their commitment to ethical sourcing of IPs. Best Proxy Service Providers in 2025 Best Proxy Service Providers in 2025 1. Oxigenaal Oxylabs Locaties: 195+ landen Free Trial: 7-day trial for verified businesses Support: 24/7 support with dedicated account managers Extras: Rotating residential/ISP/mobile/datacenter proxies, Web Scraper API, compliance focus Oxylabs is een van de meest gevestigde providers met de beste proxy servers op de markt, vertrouwd door bedrijven voor grootschalige gegevensverzameling. Zijn portfolio omvat datacenter, mobiele, ISP en residentiële proxy netwerken, waardoor gebruikers een betrouwbare basis hebben voor een breed scala aan gebruiksgevallen. Met meer dan 175 miljoen IP's in rotatie, is de service ontworpen om blokken te minimaliseren en consistentie te garanderen. It also offers a strong infrastructure and a top-class support system that also includes account managers for business clients. The Web Scraper API and advanced targeting options add flexibility, while the company’s focus on compliance makes it suitable for organizations that need to balance performance with transparent usage. Oxylabs offers Beginnend bij slechts $ 4 per GB op een pay-as-you-go-plan, met maandelijkse pakketten die iets dalen voor hogere volumes. begint bij $ 0,10 per GB of $ 0,80 per IP, terwijl start from $1.60 per IP. zijn beschikbaar voor $ 9 per GB, en u kunt ook een 7-daagse gratis proefperiode krijgen of gratis proxy's claimen met 5 IP's om Oxylabs zelf te proberen. Residentiële proxies Datacenter proxy servers ISP Proxies Mobiele proxies Pro voor: Brede proxy line-up (DC, ISP, mobiele, residentiële proxies) Global coverage (175M+ IPs, 195+ locations) Uitstekende web scraping API De cons: Hogere leercurve 2. Decodo (formerly Smartproxy) Decodo (formerly Smartproxy) Locaties: Residentiële proxies in 195+ landen; ISP en datacenter in geselecteerde regio's; mobiele in groeiende dekking Gratis proefperiode: 3-daagse residentiële proefperiode + 14-daagse terugbetalingsbeleid Ondersteuning: 24/7 live chat, e-mail, uitgebreide documentatie Extras: Browser extensions, API, sticky sessions, rotation presets Decodo, previously known as Smartproxy, has become a popular choice for users who want a balance of scale and accessibility. Its network of over 125 million IPs spans residential, datacenter, ISP, and mobile proxies, making it suitable for projects of different sizes and various levels of complexity. The service is highly accessible yet powerful enough for ongoing, large-scale scraping tasks. Prestaties zijn consequent sterk, met een succespercentage van bijna 99%. functies zoals city-level targeting, kleverige sessies en rotatievoorkeuren zijn geweldig voor fijner beheer, terwijl integraties zoals browser-extensies en een schone API het zeer flexibel maken in verschillende scenario's. De residentiële proxy's van Decodo beginnen bij $ 1,50 per GB, met maandelijkse plannen variërend van $ 3,00 tot $ 2,25 per GB, afhankelijk van het volume. ISP-proxy's beginnen bij $ 0,27 per IP, datacenterproxy-servers beginnen bij slechts $ 0,026 per IP of per GB, en mobiele proxy's beginnen bij $ 4,50 per GB. Pro voor: Wide mix of residential, mobile, datacenter, or ISP proxies Concurrerende tarieven per GB en zeer duidelijke tarieven Easy-to-use dashboard and rotation presets Cons: Sommige geavanceerde ondernemingsfuncties achter hogere plannen 3. Webshare Webshare Locations: Global coverage Gratis proefversie: Gratis tier – 10 datacenter-IP's Ondersteuning: Ticket-based help desk + zelfbedieningskennisbasis Extras: Rotating/static servers, API access Webshare is een praktische optie voor diegenen die snel en betaalbaar willen beginnen. zijn gratis niveau geeft je 10 datacenter-proxy's met 1 GB verkeer per maand, dus het maakt het gemakkelijk om te experimenteren voordat u zich inzet voor grotere plannen. Het platform biedt een groot IP-pool van meer dan 80 miljoen adressen, met zowel residentiële als datacenterproxy's. Functies zoals statische of roterende sessies en een toegankelijke API helpen gebruikers proxy's te integreren in elke scraping- of automatiseringstaken met in wezen minimale inspanning. Betaalde plannen zijn aantrekkelijk geprijsd, te beginnen met $ 1,40 per GB voor residentiële proxy's, en statische residentiële opties zijn beschikbaar van $ 0,225 tot $ 0,30 per IP. Datacenter proxy-servers beginnen zo laag als $ 0,0179 per IP. Webshare is ook een van de weinige gerenommeerde gratis proxy-services die een permanente gratis niveau bieden voor iedereen om te proberen. Pro voor: Zeer betaalbare datacenter proxy servers voor zelfbediening Gratis abonnement: 10 DC proxy's + 1 GB per maand Clear pricing models Cons: Beperkte customizability in vergelijking met ondernemingsconcurrenten 4. Briljante gegevens Briljante gegevens Locaties: 195+ landen Gratis proefversie: 7 dagen proefversie voor geverifieerde bedrijven Support: 24/7 ondersteuning, toegewijde succesmanagers Extras: Proxy Manager, datasets marktplaats, geavanceerde geo-targeting If your objective is full-stack, enterprise-grade crawling, Bright Data delivers both the scale and the tooling. Their colossal residential mob – plus ISP, mobile, and data center proxy servers – pairs with tools like Proxy Manager and datasets to give you precise control over scraping flows. Geavanceerde functies omvatten city/ASN/ISP-niveau targeting, dashboards en een compliance-first logica die risicobewuste gebruiksgevallen vergemakkelijkt. Bright Data’s residential proxies start at $5.88 per GB and scale down to $3.57 per GB with larger volumes. ISP proxies are priced from $12.75 per GB, mobile from $60 per GB, and datacenter options start around $0.90 per IP or $0.12 per GB. A 7-day free trial is also available for verified business accounts. Pros: Massief proxy zwembad (150M+ residentiële, 72M+ mobiele) Rich tooling: Proxy Manager, no-code collectors, APIs Geo-targeting and enterprise compliance features De cons: Premium price point 5. Sojax SOAX Locations: Global (many countries) Gratis proefversie: Starter proefversie beschikbaar via de prijspagina Support: Live chat and email Extras: Multi-tiered credits for residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies; granular geo filters SOAX excels when you need geo-specific or mobile-heavy targeting. Their expansive IP pool spans residential, ISP, mobile, and data center proxies – all accessible with a unified credit system and filters that let you dial into locale-level control with ease. With claims of strong uptime and route stability, SOAX suits users tapping into localized data ecosystems (like retail pricing or ad testing). Their tools – rotation options, sticky sessions, city-level filters – are made for precision rather than powerlifting. SOAX offers residential, mobile, and ISP proxies starting at roughly $3.60 per GB, with higher-volume plans dropping to around $2 per GB. Mobile proxies start from about $7.50 per GB, while datacenter options are priced separately depending on the package. Starter trials are available directly through their pricing page. Pros: Sterke mobiele en ISP proxy dekking Flexible rotation and sticky sessions Transparante prijs per GB De cons: Higher per-GB rates at entry tiers Fewer customization features 6. IPRoyal IPRoyal Locations: Global (advertised 30M+ IPs) Free Trial: No formal trial, but pay-as-you-go and promos exist Ondersteuning: Live chat en e-mail ondersteuning Extras: Pay-as-you-go plannen, oneindige gebruik rollover (“never-expiring” verkeer) IPRoyal is the modular choice for small teams or freelancers wanting agility without locking into contracts. Its proxy inventory – residential, ISP, mobile, and datacenter – pairs well with flexible billing and features like sticky sessions and traffic that never expires. Success rates and uptime are quite respectable at this price point. While it’s not enterprise-grade, the platform is usable and reliable – especially for less hostile scraping environments. IPRoyal’s residential proxies start at $3.50 per GB, ISP proxies from around $8 per GB, mobile from $117 per month, and datacenter proxies at $1.80 per IP monthly. Their pay-as-you-go model allows traffic to roll over, and occasional promos further reduce costs. It’s a flexible option for smaller teams or individual developers. Pros: Budget-friendly with flexible billing models Wide proxy mix and long sticky sessions Never-expiring traffic option De cons: Enterprise tools lighter than top-tier rivals Best discounts often tied to promotions 7. netwerk NetNut Locations: Global coverage (85M+ IPs) Gratis proefperiode: Demo/proefperiode beschikbaar (via contact) Support: 24/7 support, SLAs for enterprise tiers Extras: ISP-gebaseerde statische residentiële proxies, aangepaste routingtechnologie NetNut onderscheidt zich door betrouwbaarheid – ze bieden ISP-gebaseerde, statische residentiële proxies, waardoor de instabiliteit van P2P wordt vermeden. They back it up with uptime claims and threading-friendly APIs, making NetNut a go-to for users craving session consistency and scraping resilience across global endpoints. De statische residentiële proxies van NetNut beginnen bij $ 1,59 per GB, met zakelijke bundels beschikbaar via directe verkoop. Datacenter- en ISP-prijzen variëren afhankelijk van volume, terwijl wereldwijde dekking een consistente connectiviteit garandeert. Pros: ISP-sourced static residential proxies Persistent sessions ideal for long scraping tasks 24/7 ondersteuning en API-integratie Cons: Entry pricing higher than some rivals Network smaller than Bright Data or Oxylabs 8. Rayobyte Rayobyte Locations: Global coverage (10M+ IPs) Free Trial: 2-day trial available Support: 24/7 customer support Extras: Pay-as-you-go tiers, static ISP proxies, and DC proxies with IP replacement guarantees Rayobyte resembles a Swiss Army knife of proxy use – it began as a datacenter specialist but now wraps in residential, ISP, and mobile layers. The result: one provider for everything from SEO scraping to lead gen and price tracking. One perk: Rayobyte offers IP replacements for problematic datacenter proxy threads. Add unlimited threads, geo filters, and a straightforward billing model, and you’ve got a toolkit ready for bounce-sensitive tasks. Rayobyte biedt residentiële proxy's vanaf ongeveer $ 15 per GB, ISP's vanaf $ 1,82 per IP per maand en mobiele plannen die hoger worden geprijsd afhankelijk van volume. Datacenter-proxy's zijn opgenomen in de flexibele pay-as-you-go-plannen. Pros: Large datacenter proxy pool with flexible plans Sterke steun voor woon- en mobiele uitbreiding Duidelijke documentatie en onboarding De cons: Residential pool smaller than top-tier competitors Sommige beoordelingen vermelden variabele snelheden op entry-level plannen 9. Scraperij Scraperij Locaties: Wereldwijde IP-dekking via API Free Trial: 1,000 free request trial Support: Email and community forums; documentation and SDKs available Extras: automatische IP-rotatie, ingebouwde CAPTCHA-behandeling, optionele JavaScript rendering ScraperAPI doesn’t hand you IPs – it gives you a simplified endpoint that does the proxying, rotating, header, and CAPTCHA handling for you. It’s a fast-track option if you want to focus on coding and data, not IP infrastructure. Users enjoy near-immediate integration, especially with SDKs in common languages. The platform handles retries, country-level targeting, and even JS-rendered pages – perfect for quick scripting or dynamic scraping. ScraperAPI maakt gebruik van een op verzoek gebaseerd prijsmodel met 1.000 gratis verzoeken per maand. Betaalde plannen beginnen bij $ 49 voor 100.000 verzoeken, en hogere niveaus schalen op basis van gebruik. Pros: Verwerkt IP-rotatie, CAPTCHA's en kopjes automatisch Developer-first met API-integratie en SDK's Pay-as-you-go and free trial available De cons: Geen directe proxy controle (werk alleen via API) Beperkt tot scraping-taken, geen algemeen proxy-gebruik 10. Packetstromen Packetstromen Locations: Worldwide IP coverage via API Gratis proefperiode: 1000 gratis proefvragen Support: Email and community forums; documentation and SDKs available Extras: Automatic IP rotation, built-in CAPTCHA handling, optional JavaScript rendering ScraperAPI verzendt u niet alleen IP's - het geeft u een vereenvoudigd eindpunt dat de proxy, rotatie, header en CAPTCHA-behandeling voor u doet. Gebruikers genieten van bijna onmiddellijke integratie, vooral met SDK's in gemeenschappelijke talen.Het platform behandelt retries, landniveau-targeting en zelfs JS-gestuurde pagina's - perfect voor snel scripten of dynamisch scrapen. PacketStream charges $1 per GB through its peer-to-peer bandwidth-sharing model. There are no contracts or commitments, making it a budget-friendly solution for light scraping or testing. The price remains consistent regardless of usage. Pros: Extreem goedkope bandbreedte-sharing model Transparent pricing at $1/GB Peer-to-peer residentiële proxies Cons: Smaller IP pool than enterprise providers Less suitable for compliance-heavy industries 11. ProxyEmpire Proxybeheer Locaties: Wereldwijd (170-195 landen dekking) Free Trial: Small paid trial (e.g., $2 for sample traffic) Support: Live chat and email help Extras: Fine-grained filtering (geo/ASN), rollover data, API-toegang ProxyEmpire speelt nauwkeurig: als uw workflow gegevens van specifieke steden, ASN's of ISP's vereist, geeft deze provider u die controle. Met een schoon dashboard, API-toegang en dekking in bijna tweehonderd landen, is het een goede pasvorm voor marktintelligentie en gerichte scraping-behoeften waar locatieloyaliteit de sleutel is. ProxyEmpire’s plans start at around $15 per GB for residential proxies, with volume discounts available. Mobile proxies are priced higher, starting near $60 per GB, and datacenter options are based on IP allocation. Small paid trials let you test the service before committing to larger packages. Pro voor: Advanced targeting with city- and ASN-level filters Mix of residential, mobile, and datacenter proxies Transparant beleid inzake rollover data Cons: Pricing higher at lower volumes Network size smaller than Bright Data or Oxylabs 12. Infatica Ontevredenheid Locaties: Wereldwijde IP-dekking (de verkoper vermeldt miljoenen IP's in verschillende regio's) Gratis proefperiode: proefopties op aanvraag Support: 24/7 support and documentation Extras: Proxy gateways, sessie stickiness, API & SDK integratie Infatica balances global availability with flexible traffic models. Their service spans residential, static ISP, mobile, and datacenter proxies – all accessibly deployed via gateway endpoints that help manage and filter usage. Een centraal punt is sessiebeheer: variabele kleeftijd, lijst/gateway-opties en ontwikkelaars-API's maken het praktisch voor workflows die consistentie nodig hebben zonder schaal op te offeren. Infatica residential proxies start at $12 per GB, datacenter proxy servers at around $0.50 per IP per month, and mobile proxies from roughly $30 per GB. Volume discounts are available, and custom enterprise pricing can be arranged. Trial packages are offered to help users evaluate service before full deployment. Provider Best for IP pool Proxy types Locations Starting price Free version /trial Oxylabs Enterprise, large-scale scraping 175M+ Residential, mobile, datacenter, ISP 195+ $0.10/GB – $4.00/GB 7-day trial, 5 free IPs Decodo Best value for money 125M+ Residential, mobile, datacenter, ISP 195+ $0.026/IP – $4.50/GB 3-day trial Webshare Affordable entry, customization 80M+ Residential, mobile, datacenter 195+ $0.0179/IP – $1.40/GB 10 free DC proxies Bright Data Premium enterprise features 150M+ Residential, mobile, datacenter, ISP 190+ $0.12/GB – $5.88/GB 7-day trial SOAX Mobile & ISP proxies 155M+ Residential, mobile, datacenter, ISP 190+ $2.00/GB – $7.50/GB $1.99 trial IPRoyal Pay-as-you-go & low usage 32M+ Residential, mobile, datacenter, ISP 195+ $1.39/IP – $3.50/GB Limited NetNut Persistent sessions 85M+ Residential, mobile, datacenter 200+ $0.90/IP – $15/GB 7-day trial Rayobyte Datacenter specialist 10M+ Residential, mobile, datacenter 100+ $0.45/GB – $7.50/GB Limited Scraper API Developers, API integration N/A Rotating proxies (via API) N/A $49/100k requests 7-day + 5k credits PacketStream Cheapest bandwidth-based option N/A Residential P2P N/A $1/GB No ProxyEmpire Precise geo-targeting N/A Residential, mobile, datacenter 50+ $0.35/GB – $9/GB No Infatica Balanced all-rounder N/A Residential, mobile, datacenter 100+ $0.30/GB – $8/GB No Gratis proxy's worden vaak onethisch verworven en zijn zeer onstabiel. Onderzoek uit verschillende studies, waaronder een genoemd in een 2025 arXiv paper, toont aan dat gemiddeld slechts ongeveer 34.5% van de gratis proxy-servers actief blijven, met veel ernstige beveiligingsfouten. Instabiliteit en onbetrouwbaarheid: gratis proxy's gaan vaak offline, zijn extreem traag en worden vaak snel gedetecteerd en geblokkeerd door doelwebsites. Security Vulnerabilities: Many free proxies are malicious. Your data, including login credentials and sensitive information, can be intercepted, or your device could be infected with malware. High Block Rates: Because they are public and used by countless individuals, free proxies are often blacklisted, making them useless for any serious data collection task. Een professionele, betaalde proxy-service is een investering in betrouwbaarheid, prestaties en, belangrijker nog, beveiliging. Conclusion Conclusie Het kiezen van de juiste proxy provider hangt af van de omvang van het project, de doelwebsites en het budget.De in deze gids beoordeelde providers vertegenwoordigen het beste dat de markt in 2025 te bieden heeft, elk met zijn eigen waardevoorstel. For enterprise-level projects where budget is a secondary concern, Oxylabs and Bright Data offer unmatched scale and performance. For value-conscious users, Decodo and IPRoyal provide a fantastic balance of features and affordability. For developers seeking quick access, Webshare is the clear winner, offering easy entry to the proxy space due to low price bar and free proxy servers. Uiteindelijk is de beste keuze afhankelijk van uw specifieke behoeften, budget en de omvang van het project.We raden u ten zeerste aan om gebruik te maken van gratis proeven en permanente gratis plannen om diensten te testen voordat u zich aan een plan verbindt.De proxy-industrie evolueert voortdurend en op de hoogte blijven van de nieuwste tools en functies is de sleutel om ervoor te zorgen dat uw inspanningen voor gegevensverzameling effectief en efficiënt blijven. FAQ What's the best proxy provider overall? De beste proxy provider is afhankelijk van de taak, dus onze beste aanbevelingen zijn for bigger or more complicated projects and for those seeking the best value for the price. Oxylabs Decodeer Which proxy type should I choose for web scraping? Voor de meeste Residentiële proxies zijn de beste keuze omdat ze afkomstig zijn van echte mensen met behulp van echte IP-adressen, die minder waarschijnlijk worden geblokkeerd. datacenter proxies zijn sneller en goedkoper, maar zijn beter geschikt voor het scrapen van onbeschermde sites. Web scraping Are expensive proxies worth it? Yes, in many cases. Higher-priced proxies from reputable providers typically offer superior performance, larger and cleaner IP pools, better customer support, and advanced features, all of which are essential for large-scale or difficult projects. What's the difference between residential and datacenter proxies? Residential proxies route traffic through real residential devices, making them appear as legitimate users. Datacenter proxies are IPs hosted in data centers; they are faster and cheaper but are also easier to detect and block. Kan ik proberen met proxy diensten voordat ik koop? Yes, most reputable proxy providers offer a free trial, a permanent free plan, or a money-back guarantee, allowing you to test their service and determine if it's the right fit for your project. For example, you can get free proxy servers from Webshare with 10 IPs for unlimited time.