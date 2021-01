New Feature Alert: 913 Tech Company News Pages on Hacker Noon

@ massif Massi Faqiri Full Stack Developer at Hacker Noon

Hacker Noon is proud to release Tech Company News Page. As the lead developer on this project, I gathered and integrated some valuable information about each of the 913 companies, utilizing Algolia and 3rd-party APIs like Bing News and BigPicture.io. The company news page is built with Next.js which was the best choice due to its static generation and caching capabilities. Adding Tech Company News Pages to Hacker Noon will add value to our visitors by providing them the most recent information about their favorite companies and brands. It will also add value to companies and brands by enabling them to enhance their brand awareness and provide the most accurate information about their brands.

We now have 913 Tech Company News Pages on Hacker Noon (also check out the first 22 tech company news pages). We want to grow it to tens of thousands more to cover as many businesses as we can. We hope you like them. If you'd like to have us create your company's tech company news page, edit an existing company news page, or publish your company statements with Hacker Noon, please fill out our brief tech company news page form.

Below you can find a complete list of all companies that have their news pages in HackerNoon, sorted alphabetically, with their founding date, employee count and Alexa ranking. Click through to check out the live dynamic page.

Special thanks to Bing News and BigPicture.io APIs for providing us with some of the information about each company.

Disclaimer: The information about each company is taken from 3rd party APIs which are responsible for keeping them up-to-date. If you noticed any information that is out-of-date, please contact us and we would love to update it.

