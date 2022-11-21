Search icon
    The Noonification: Immigrant Teens Are Working Dangerous Night Shifts in Factories (11/21/2022)

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    How Latin American Startups Can Make Their Own User Data Their Growth Superpower
    By @marialejads [ 3 Min read ] Investors are increasingly cautious when contributing to the growth of startups through personalized support. So, what can founders do about it?  Read More.

    HackerNoons a Multi-language Platform: All Top Stories Now Available in 8 Languages
    By @fabian337 [ 3 Min read ] HackerNoon uses machine learning and human editors to translate top stories from English to Spanish, Hindi, Mandarin, Vietnamese, French, Portuguese Japanese. Read More.

    Immigrant Teens Are Working Dangerous Night Shifts in Factories
    By @propublica [ 27 Min read ] They are among the tens of thousands of young people who have come to this country over the past few years, some as unaccompanied minors... Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️

