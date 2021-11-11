5 Best Screen Recorder Software and How to Choose Between Them

Screen Capture is an easy-to-use product suitable for everyone regardless of experience. Camtasia is the best screen recorder for advanced video editing. Loom is a handy tool for this. You can record the screen or webcam separately or combine everything. Loom allows you to record and store only up to 25 videos for 5 minutes in the free version. The video is immediately uploaded to Loom and you can copy it and share the link. Screen Capture records the screen with sound. It can be both your voice and recording sounds from your computer.