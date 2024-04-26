Search icon
    CGAAL: A Distributed On-The-Fly ATL Model Checker: The Definitions You Should Know About
    781 reads

    CGAAL: A Distributed On-The-Fly ATL Model Checker: The Definitions You Should Know About

    April 26th, 2024
    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license. We recall the definitions of concurrent games and alternating-time temporal logic. A computation starting in the state *q* is called a *q-computation. We will refer to them as "enforce" and "despite", respectively.
    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Falke B. Ø. Carlsen, Department of Computer Science, Aalborg University, Denmark & [email protected];

    (2) Lars Bo P. Frydenskov, Department of Computer Science, Aalborg University, Denmark & [email protected];

    (3) Nicolaj Ø. Jensen, Department of Computer Science, Aalborg University, Denmark & [email protected];

    (4) Jener Rasmussen, [email protected];

    (5) Mathias M. Sørensen, [email protected];

    (6) Asger G. Weirsøe, [email protected];

    (7) Mathias C. Jensen, Department of Computer Science, Aalborg University, Denmark & [email protected];

    (8) Kim G. Larsen, Department of Computer Science, Aalborg University, Denmark & [email protected].

    Introduction

    Definitions

    Model Checking

    Tool Overview

    Evaluation

    Conclusion and References

    2 Definitions

    We recall the definitions of concurrent games and alternating-time temporal logic.



    A computation starting in the state q is called a q-computation.



    Alternating-time Temporal Logic The alternating-time temporal logic (ATL) [1] is defined with respect to a finite set Π of propositions and a finite set Σ = {1,...,k} of players. An ATL formula is given by the abstract syntax:



    where p ∈ Π is a proposition and A ⊆ Σ is a set of players. The operators ⟪⋅⟫ and J⋅K are path quantifiers. We will refer to them as "enforce" and "despite", respectively. The ◯ ("next") and U ("until") are temporal operators. Additional temporal operators like ♢ ("eventually") and □ ("invariant") are derived as usual.


    Given a state q of a game structure S, we write q ⊧ φ to indicate that the state q satisfies the property described by φ. The satisfactory relation ⊧ is defined inductively:


    This paper is available on Arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

