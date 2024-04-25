Meet inDrive: The HackerNoon Company of the Week

Welcome to our brand new series - The HackerNoon Company of the Week, where we feature the top tech brands from our tech company database , making their evergreen mark on the internet. This unique HackerNoon database ranks S&P 500 companies and top startups of the year alike.



This week, we present our business blogging partner__inDrive__ (former inDriver, short for “Independent Drivers“) - a ride-hailing service with one big edge from its competitors: the fare for the trip is set by the passengers themselves! Who doesn't like autonomy and self sovereignty ✊





Meet inDrive: #FunFact

Did you know that inDrive started as a small community of independent drivers in Yakutsk? According to the inDrive's ex-CTO :



"As far as cab services were concerned, it was difficult and expensive to get a ride in Yakutsk before inDrive made its appearance on the scene. Things worked the old-fashioned way, and you had to call first and book a vehicle via the dispatcher and then wait a long time for the driver to arrive.

In the winter of 2012, several smart guys created a Vkontakte group called Community of Independent Drivers of Yakutsk. In it, you could indicate that you needed to go from point A to point B and leave your phone number. Then a caring driver who just happened to be headed that way might call you to arrange a ride."



From a small community of independent drivers to one of the top ride hailing services known globally, inDrive has come a long way!

inDrive’s Featured Business Stories on HackerNoon





