Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Meet inDrive: The HackerNoon Company of the Weekby@companyoftheweek
    361 reads
    361 reads

    Meet inDrive: The HackerNoon Company of the Week

    by Company of the WeekApril 25th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow
    ru-flagRUtr-flagTRko-flagKOde-flagDEbn-flagBNes-flagEShi-flagHIzh-flagZHvi-flagVIfr-flagFRpt-flagPTja-flagJA
    EN

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    InDrive is a ride-hailing service with one big edge from it's competitors: the fare for the trip is set by the passengers themselves. From a small community of independent drivers to one of the top ride hailing services globally, inDrive has come a long way! InDrive has shared some amazing content via the HackerNoon Business Program.
    featured image - Meet inDrive: The HackerNoon Company of the Week
    Company of the Week HackerNoon profile picture

    Welcome to our brand new series - The HackerNoon Company of the Week, where we feature the top tech brands from our tech company database, making their evergreen mark on the internet. This unique HackerNoon database ranks S&P 500 companies and top startups of the year alike.

    This week, we present our business blogging partner__inDrive__ (former inDriver, short for “Independent Drivers“) - a ride-hailing service with one big edge from its competitors: the fare for the trip is set by the passengers themselves! Who doesn't like autonomy and self sovereignty ✊


    Wanna be part of HackerNoon’s evergreen tech company database? Request Your Tech Company Page on HackerNoon!


    Meet inDrive: #FunFact

    Did you know that inDrive started as a small community of independent drivers in Yakutsk? According to the inDrive's ex-CTO:

    "As far as cab services were concerned, it was difficult and expensive to get a ride in Yakutsk before inDrive made its appearance on the scene. Things worked the old-fashioned way, and you had to call first and book a vehicle via the dispatcher and then wait a long time for the driver to arrive.
    In the winter of 2012, several smart guys created a Vkontakte group called Community of Independent Drivers of Yakutsk. In it, you could indicate that you needed to go from point A to point B and leave your phone number. Then a caring driver who just happened to be headed that way might call you to arrange a ride."


    From a small community of independent drivers to one of the top ride hailing services known globally, inDrive has come a long way!


    inDrive.tech has shared some amazing content via the HackerNoon Business Blogging Program, and has generated 3 months 9 days 6 hours and 36 minutes of reading time! Here are our top 3 favorite stories by InDrive:



    That's all this week, hackers!
    Stay Creative, Stay Iconic.
    The__HackerNoon Team__


    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Company of the Week HackerNoon profile picture
    Company of the Week@companyoftheweek
    We feature the top tech brands from the HackerNoon's Tech Company Database, making their evergreen mark on the internet.
    Read my storiesRequest Your Tech Company News Page on HackerNoon

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-companies #tech-companies #trending-tech-companies #company-of-the-week #hackernoon-company-of-the-week #tech-company-news-pages #hackernoon #indrive

    Languages

    hackernoon-top-storyEnglishhackernoon-hiहिंदीhackernoon-deDeutschhackernoon-ruРусскийhackernoon-ptPortuguêshackernoon-ko한국인hackernoon-frFrançaishackernoon-bnবাংলাhackernoon-esEspañolhackernoon-zh中国人hackernoon-viTiếng Việthackernoon-ja日本語hackernoon-trTürkçe

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Meet MinIO: The HackerNoon Company of the Week
    by companyoftheweek
    May 04, 2024
    #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    Meet Timescale: HackerNoon Company of the Week
    by companyoftheweek
    Jan 20, 1970
    #company-of-the-week
    Article Thumbnail
    EC-Council to Combat AI Chasm: Free Cyber AI Toolkit for Certified Members
    by eccouncilofficial
    Jan 20, 1970
    #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    Leveraging MinIO and Apache Tika for Automated Text Extraction and Analysis
    by minio
    Jan 20, 1970
    #llm-fine-tuning
    Article Thumbnail
    Meet Timescale: HackerNoon Company of the Week
    by companyoftheweek
    May 13, 2024
    #company-of-the-week
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas