The Noonification: We’ve Been Here Before: The Impacts of Today’s Age of AI (4/26/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @felixarpa [ 7 Min read ] Programmable cryptography is still a new concept, but one that offers the chance to make very complicated problems much simpler. Read More.

By @interoperability [ 13 Min read ] Discover how PIECHAIN is transforming blockchain interoperability with a Kafka-based framework Read More.

By @stevemattussigfig [ 4 Min read ] A look at the impacts of todays AI boom across industries by Steve Mattus, Chief Investment Officer and GM of Digital Wealth at SigFig. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️