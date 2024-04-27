The Noonification: What Is E-Waste Hacking? (4/27/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @sammynathaniels [ 11 Min read ] Would you have ever imagined that one day, the content of your thoughts could be read by devices?

Science fiction? Sure! Why not? Read More.

By @systerr [ 17 Min read ] Deep Dive into Blockchain (EVM), NFTs, NFT Metadata Standards, Game Economies, Authorization, and How We Can Incorporate NFTs into Gaming. Read More.

By @skprot [ 6 Min read ] The fusion of point cloud and image data for accurate road surface segmentation in camera images. Read More.

By @konkiewicz [ 5 Min read ] Discover how innovations in LLMs are revolutionizing support for low-resource languages, bridging linguistic gaps, and fostering inclusivity in AI inclusivity. Read More.

By @zacamos [ 6 Min read ] You may know about e-wastes environmental risks, but what about its security risks? Heres how hackers use discarded devices to steal your personal data.