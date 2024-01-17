Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    A Detailed Analysis of Inter-Annotator Agreementby@feedbackloop

    A Detailed Analysis of Inter-Annotator Agreement

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Explore the complexities of inter-annotator agreement in error identification, particularly in human-human dialogs. Non-native speaker annotators, selected voluntarily from the lab, reveal challenges in pinpointing errors, with variations across datasets. The study highlights the impact of the modified Integrated Error Taxonomy in improving agreement, addressing challenges posed by specialized error types and introducing new categories for comprehensive coverage.
    featured image - A Detailed Analysis of Inter-Annotator Agreement
    tech-stories #dataset-annotation #ai-research
    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education HackerNoon profile picture

    @feedbackloop

    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education

    The FeedbackLoop offers premium product management education, research papers, and certifications. Start building today!

    Receive Stories from @feedbackloop

    react to story with heart
    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education HackerNoon profile picture
    by The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education @feedbackloop.The FeedbackLoop offers premium product management education, research papers, and certifications. Start building today!
    Read my stories
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Understanding Objective Mismatch
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #reinforcement-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Learning From Free-Text Human Feedback: Examples of Human-Human Dialogs
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by feedbackloop #dataset-annotation
    Article Thumbnail
    Hyperparameters and Baseline Experiments in Dialog Systems
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by feedbackloop #dataset-annotation
    Article Thumbnail
    Dialog Datasets Annotation Guidelines
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by feedbackloop #dataset-annotation
    Article Thumbnail
    A Detailed Analysis on the Effectiveness of Automatic Filtering
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by feedbackloop #dataset-annotation
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!