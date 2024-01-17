Dialog Datasets Annotation Guidelines
Too Long; Didn't ReadAnnotation tasks in dialog datasets involve discerning user dissatisfaction, new concepts, corrections, or alternative responses. Annotators use provided taxonomies for error types and user responses, engaging with both conspicuous and cold dialogs. Dialog formats vary, presenting either conspicuous phrases indicating errors or cold dialogs requiring identification of error situations. The taxonomy includes error types like "Ignore Question" and user responses like "The user ignores the error and continues the conversation." This guide empowers annotators to adeptly navigate the diverse world of dialog annotations.