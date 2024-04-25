Search icon
    The Noonification: This Javascript Code Generates Random Quotes (4/25/2024)

    by HackerNoon Newsletter April 25th, 2024
    4/25/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    Generative AI in 2024: Navigating the Evolution from Hype to Transformation

    By @tianchengxu [ 4 Min read ] The contemporary discourse on generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) presents a nuanced and dualistic narrative of technological development. Read More.

    Will AI Be the End of Programmers? What Happens to the IT Industry?

    By @rusanov [ 6 Min read ] It has become particularly difficult for juniors to secure positions, and the situation is further exacerbated by mass layoffs and hiring freezes. Read More.

    How We Built a Debit Card From Scratch in Only 4 Months

    By @danielishigami [ 9 Min read ] The process of creating a debit card. Learn about the fintech ecosystem, partner selection, API integration, and the tech stack for your own fintech journey. Read More.

    This Javascript Code Generates Random Quotes

    By @emmykolic1 [ 6 Min read ] How to build a random quotes project using vanilla JavaScript. Read More.

    Portfolio Management: All The Ways AI Is Transforming Modern Asset Strategies

    By @kustarev [ 9 Min read ] The industry was highly impacted by AI in recent years, as machine learning and artificial intelligence have made predictive analytics more accurate. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

