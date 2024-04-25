The Noonification: This Javascript Code Generates Random Quotes (4/25/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @tianchengxu [ 4 Min read ] The contemporary discourse on generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) presents a nuanced and dualistic narrative of technological development. Read More.

By @rusanov [ 6 Min read ] It has become particularly difficult for juniors to secure positions, and the situation is further exacerbated by mass layoffs and hiring freezes. Read More.

By @danielishigami [ 9 Min read ] The process of creating a debit card. Learn about the fintech ecosystem, partner selection, API integration, and the tech stack for your own fintech journey. Read More.

By @emmykolic1 [ 6 Min read ] How to build a random quotes project using vanilla JavaScript. Read More.

By @kustarev [ 9 Min read ] The industry was highly impacted by AI in recent years, as machine learning and artificial intelligence have made predictive analytics more accurate. Read More.