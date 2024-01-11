The Noonification: A Taxonomy of Inclusiveness (1/11/2024)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here From Physical to Tokenized Bitcoin Mining By [ 5 Min read ]\nBitcoin mining has always been done using Physical mining rigs. Now it can be done using tokenized mining rigs powered by--drum roll--Ethereum! @maken8 Read More. Dopamine Pumps: Neurohacking Habits By [ 7 Min read ]\nThe marketing industry operates on a spectrum of neurohormones, with dopamine at its peak and corticoliberin at its nadir. @cryptobro Read More. How NVIDIA’s Latest AI Creations at CES2024 Redefine How We Live, Work And Play By [ 3 Min read ]\nNVIDIA revealed the Tensor RT LLM library, turbocharging the performance of models like Llama 2 and Mistol running on Windows. @sergey-baloyan Read More. A Taxonomy of Inclusiveness By [ 25 Min read ]\nExplore inclusiveness through a taxonomy that unveils 6 major categories and associated sub-categories derived from over 1,200 user feedback posts @feedbackloop Read More. Lightbug 🔥🐝- The First Mojo HTTP Framework By [ 5 Min read ]\nIntro to Lightbug 🔥🐝, a lightweight HTTP framework in pure Mojo that allows to build web services with simplicity of Python and performance of C++ 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @a2svior Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME