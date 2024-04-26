Unity Communications Founder on Building the Company

Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts! Would you like to take a stab at answering some of these questions? The link for the template is HERE.
Over a decade ago, I founded Unity Communications with a vision to boost company growth through outstanding leadership and customer service. Today, we connect a driven global workforce with businesses looking to enhance productivity. Let me share with you a bit about our journey and the vision for our company.
Fuel for business scalability.
Technology allows humans to do more complex tasks at the entry level position than ever before.
My team is committed and gets the little things right. They receive feedback very well and can handle even the toughest situations.
Mixing music and DJing at major festivals.
I make the time to talk to every one of my clients on an ongoing basis and get direct feedback.
We provide managed and unmanaged teams that provide entry level office work for all industries. From healthcare back office, accounting, technical support, and high-touch CX for many brands, our proven track record can help you focus on your core products while we handle your non-core services at a very attractive ROI.
I actually get to say “no” to clients that don’t share my values
Healthcare.
ATT—a beast. Tough—but fair. We expect to grow 30 to 40 percent next year.
Cyber. A data breach can put me out of business. I’m also worried about volcanic activity in the Philippine islands.
