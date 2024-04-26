Search icon
    Unity Communications Founder on Building the Companyby@unitycommunications
    341 reads

    Unity Communications Founder on Building the Company

    by Patrick BrownApril 26th, 2024
    Patrick Brown founded Unity Communications to improve company productivity by linking a global workforce with businesses. He continues to share the company’s journey and his passion for DJing.
    Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts! Would you like to take a stab at answering some of these questions? The link for the template is HERE.


    Over a decade ago, I founded Unity Communications with a vision to boost company growth through outstanding leadership and customer service. Today, we connect a driven global workforce with businesses looking to enhance productivity. Let me share with you a bit about our journey and the vision for our company.

    1. What is your company in 2–5 words?

    Fuel for business scalability.

    2. Why is now the time for your company to exist?

    Technology allows humans to do more complex tasks at the entry level position than ever before.

    3. What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to solve this problem?

    My team is committed and gets the little things right.   They receive feedback very well and can handle even the toughest situations.

    4. If you weren’t building your startup, what would you be doing?

    Mixing music and DJing at major festivals.

    5. At the moment, how do you measure success? What are your metrics?

    I make the time to talk to every one of my clients on an ongoing basis and get direct feedback.

    6. In a few sentences, what do you offer to whom?

    We provide managed and unmanaged teams that provide entry level office work for all industries.  From healthcare back office,  accounting, technical support, and high-touch CX for many brands, our proven track record can help you focus on your core products while we handle your non-core services at a very attractive ROI.

    7. What’s most exciting about your traction to date?

    I actually get to say “no” to clients that don’t share my values

    8. Where do you think your growth will be next year?

    Healthcare.

    9. Tell us about your first paying customer and revenue expectations over the next year.

    ATT—a beast. Tough—but fair. We expect to grow 30 to 40 percent next year.

    10. What’s your biggest threat?

    Cyber.  A data breach can put me out of business.  I’m also worried about volcanic activity in the Philippine islands.


    Patrick Brown@unitycommunications
    Patrick is the founder of Unity Communications, a BPO company. He also enjoys DJing.
