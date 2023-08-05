Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Adapting to the Freelance Revolution: A Founder's Perspectiveby@chinechnduka

    Adapting to the Freelance Revolution: A Founder's Perspective

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In today's fast-changing business world, where individual-based realities are becoming the norm, Victor Fatanmi, popularly known as Fa, recognized the need to support the growing freelance economy. This need arises from the profound impact freelancing has on both the workforce and businesses. Freelancers bring diversity and specialized skills to the market, allowing businesses to access a global talent pool for their projects. They offer flexibility and cost-effectiveness to companies, particularly during uncertain economic times. Moreover, the freelance economy plays a crucial role in stimulating innovation and entrepreneurship, as individuals can pursue their passions and create the businesses of their choice while working flexibly and independently. FullGap, an all-in-one project management solution, aims to address this demand and cater to the growing trend of independent businesses and freelancers. In this exclusive interview, Fa sheds light on the significance of FullGap, the timing of its emergence, and the team's passion for solving the challenges faced by freelancers.
    featured image - Adapting to the Freelance Revolution: A Founder's Perspective
    remote freelance workers via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    startups#startup#freelancing#interview
    Chinecherem Nduka HackerNoon profile picture

    @chinechnduka

    Chinecherem Nduka

    Receive Stories from @chinechnduka

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Segment-Startups

    Segment is Now FREE for Startups: Make The Best Marketing Decisions

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    From Dominance to Competition: A Story of Nintendo's Journey in the Gaming Industry
    Published at Feb 15, 2023 by chinechnduka #hackernoon-tech-news
    Article Thumbnail
    Jobs Ahoy! Level up Your Tech Career With HackerNoon
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by drone #writing
    Article Thumbnail
    Why Automation Is Critical to Fight Social Engineering Attacks
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by zacamos #automation
    Article Thumbnail
    Legacy Application Modernization: How To Advance Your Industry Forward And Succeed
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by dmitrybaraishuk #business
    Article Thumbnail
    Navigating Disruptive AI: Balancing Rapid Technological Advancement with Ethical Regulation
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by bennykillua #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Vote for Grownu Workforce Management System in HackerNoon's Startups of the Year
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by grownu #startups
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa