Adapting to the Freelance Revolution: A Founder's Perspective
Too Long; Didn't ReadIn today's fast-changing business world, where individual-based realities are becoming the norm, Victor Fatanmi, popularly known as Fa, recognized the need to support the growing freelance economy. This need arises from the profound impact freelancing has on both the workforce and businesses.
Freelancers bring diversity and specialized skills to the market, allowing businesses to access a global talent pool for their projects. They offer flexibility and cost-effectiveness to companies, particularly during uncertain economic times. Moreover, the freelance economy plays a crucial role in stimulating innovation and entrepreneurship, as individuals can pursue their passions and create the businesses of their choice while working flexibly and independently.
FullGap, an all-in-one project management solution, aims to address this demand and cater to the growing trend of independent businesses and freelancers. In this exclusive interview, Fa sheds light on the significance of FullGap, the timing of its emergence, and the team's passion for solving the challenges faced by freelancers.