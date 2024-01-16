100 Days of AI Day 6: Retrieval Techniques and Their Use Cases
Too Long; Didn't ReadDay 6 of 100 Days of AI delves into the pivotal role of retrieval in RAGs. From basic semantic similarity to cutting-edge algorithms like Maximal Marginal Relevance and LLM-Aided Retrieval, the article navigates the evolving landscape of retrieval techniques. Discover how precision in retrieval impacts the quality of AI-generated responses and stay tuned for upcoming insights on incorporating these advancements into chat-with-your-data applications.