100 Days of AI Day 7: Building Your Own ChatGPT with Langchain
Too Long; Didn't ReadDiscover the groundbreaking process of building a retrieval augmented generation (RAG) chatbot for Azure Files using Langchain and OpenAI integration. From loading PDF data to employing embeddings and vector databases, the step-by-step guide showcases the power of RAG in creating efficient and context-aware chatbot experiences. Plus, explore three potential AI product ideas in the evolving landscape of conversational AI.