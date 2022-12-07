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Chinecherem Nduka

@chinechnduka

AI | New Media | Web3 | Growth | Marketing | Entrepreneurship.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @chinechnduka’s stories for

3 months 10 days 21 hours and 48 minutes

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Most Read Stories Of The Year 2023 - Media
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Chinecherem Nduka

Colorado City, USChief Marketing Officer

With over seven years of diving deep into the fast-paced world of digital technology and marketing, media and journalism, my career has been an exciting mix of strategy and execution, always pushing boundaries. Now, in addition to that, I am adding something even more intriguing—uncovering the hidden strategies that brands and businesses use to grow their market share, and achieve the kind of visibility others can only dream of. At HackerNoon, I get to share stories that don’t just talk about business and technology but show how it powers success. I’m constantly on the lookout for the next big thing, the tech leverage and the growth story. strategy that has the potential to shake things up. My career goal is to help businesses tap into what works so they can get ahead, whether it's through technology, concepts, or creative campaigns and my stories amplify that goal. With every story I write, I aim to give people the tools to leverage these insights and reach levels of growth they

Work History

Current Position:

NuxalleChief Marketing Officer

Previous Positions:

Insider.Head of Socials
11/21-7/25
NBG AfricaHead
6/25-1/26
HackernoonTech Journalist
5/23-1/24

Interested Topics

latest-tech-storiestechnologyhackernoon-top-storystartupentrepreneurshipbusinessfinancedecentralization
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