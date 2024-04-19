Search icon
    From Not to Hot 🔥7 Practices to Land a Trending Storyby@editingprotocol
    2,889 reads

    by Editing ProtocolApril 19th, 2024
    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Every week, we publish hundreds of insightful articles. However, some catch the eye more than others. Today we’re highlighting the top 5 stories from this past week and, together, we’ll figure out the 7 key practices that make them so popular.
    featured image - From Not to Hot 🔥7 Practices to Land a Trending Story
    Editing Protocol HackerNoon profile picture

    Every week, we publish hundreds of insightful articles. However, some catch the eye more than others. Today we’re highlighting the top 5 stories from this past week and, together, we’ll figure out what made them so popular amongst our readers.

    The 5 most-read stories of the week

    1. 2024 Marketing Insights: Content, Partnerships, AI Implementation and More by Julia Kordinova with 53.753 reads
    2. AI and B2B: Setting Up New Marketing With the Help of GenAI by Julia Kordinova with 48.139 reads
    3. Unleashing the Power of SEO: A Blueprint for Positive Unit Economics in Web Products by Anton Muravyev with 47.449 reads
    4. 5 Steps To Achieving Product Market Fit And The 40% Rule by Julia Kordinova with 41.368 reads
    5. Inside the Affiliate Marketing Product Boom: A Founder's Perspective on Market Trends by Anton Muravyev with 32.147 reads


    Congrats to Julia Kordinova and Anton Muravyev for dominating the top five rankings this week!



    Write a Trending Story Today: Use this template!


    What do these stories have in common and what can we learn from them?

    Interestingly, all of these stories focus on product marketing in some way. Does this suggest a newly found interest in such topics by our readers? It’s too soon to tell. What we can assess with certainty is that all of these stories adhere to seven key practices:


    1. Stay Updated

    Keeping up with industry trends ensures your content remains relevant. Julia Kordinova's 2024 Marketing Insights covers AI in content creation, user-generated content, and nano and micro-influencer marketing, offering valuable insights for staying current.


    2. Engage Your Audience

    Use a conversational and engaging writing style and clear CTAs to captivate readers' attention and make complex topics more accessible. AI and B2B article captures the reader's attention right in its 1st paragraph by highlighting the challenges and excitement of being a B2B marketer, setting the tone for the rest of the article.


    3. Emphasize Quality

    Prioritize quality over quantity in your content creation efforts, as high-quality content is more likely to resonate with your audience and drive engagement and loyalty. The top 5 articles highlighted here take between 4 and 11 minutes to complete, keeping generally within the 1K to 1.5K word count mark.


    4. Use Real-World Examples

    Include real-world examples and case studies to illustrate your points and provide evidence of the effectiveness of your recommendations, with emphasis on credible sources. Julia’s story includes real-world examples and case studies to illustrate the benefits of AI in B2B marketing, which reinforces her points and provides concrete evidence of the effectiveness of AI tools in driving business results.


    5. Clear Explanation and Structure

    Make complex topics easy to grasp by simplifying explanations and organizing content logically. Anton Muravyev demonstrates this skill effectively in "Unleashing the Power of SEO" by breaking down concepts like unit economics and SEO. Similarly, in "Inside the Affiliate Marketing Product Boom," the author presents affiliate marketing's various aspects with clarity, enhancing readability and facilitating navigation for the reader.


    6. Data-Driven Approach

    Include statistics and data points to support your claims. In Inside the Affiliate Marketing Product Boom, these numerical figures add credibility to the content and help readers understand the scale and importance of affiliate marketing in the current landscape.


    7. Provide Actionable Advice

    Offering tangible resources and actionable advice will take your story from theoretical to useful. Julia Kordinova’s story, for example, suggests prioritizing social media platforms based on audience preferences, leveraging user-generated content for authenticity, and collaborating with partners to expand reach and resources.


    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    About Author

    Editing Protocol
    @editingprotocol
    The Green Standard Editing Protocol for Internet Publishing.
    Read my storiesLearn More @ EditingProtocol.com

