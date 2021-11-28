How to Import Crypto APIs into Excel

Using CoinGecko's public and free API, we will import data from public APIs related to crypto. We will use the OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), prices of the asset that reaches during the day, i.e. the opening price, the maximum, the minimum and the closing price. With the data in hand, we can build the graphs both of the price than with other formulas that we would like to use. This is why it is better to start from the basics and also know the "traditional" systems in order to import the price data offline.