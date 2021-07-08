1 Book = 1 NFT

Looking back over the last 10 years of my career as an Android developer and crypto and blockchain enthusiast (at the time there was only Bitcoin (BTC) and everything was command line) I never expected that after all this time I would become a senior Android developer and a crypto and blockchain specialist.

Surely my extreme curiosity has pushed me and always pushes me to deepen every type of system, language and technology, then evaluating whether it was within my reach or not. I also played with artificial intelligence with the Anaconda and Tensor Flow combo, but there are few technologies that have left their mark on me like crypto and blockchain above all.

Rather than putting myself at the service of an owner and creating something interesting for him in who knows what company, I preferred instead to always focus on spreading the knowledge and information I had learned up to that moment, for example by making videos on certain topics, writing in-depth articles but also and especially to make books, real manuals in which I have enclosed my knowledge.

The interesting thing about the blockchain is its versatility in being used and shaped for every type of need, a technology that initially started as a structure for the transfer of digital value and as a means of payment, which has evolved, until now, to something incredible that with the integration of smart contracts has freed every imaginable limit up to that moment.

And in fact, a few years have passed since the advent of a technology that has only recently returned to the fore, but which will become an essential and daily component in our life, and I am talking about the phenomenon of NFTs, acromym for Non Fungible Tokens.

I will not pause too much to explain the technology here because I have created a book, Mastering NFT - Practical Guide for beginners and advanced, but I will tell you how even such a book can easily be "tokenized" and become a medium also for the sale of physical items.

One of the problems we find in this sector is certainly the most "hardware" aspect of the process as I, artist/writer/producer or person who has a product to sell on the market, have an important obstacle which is to associate a name and an address to the buyer of our NFT. So even if we wanted to send our work/product to the same, the process is extremely complicated and almost impossible.

But considering that I wrote a book on NFTs, I thought it best to get involved in the first person and look for a stratagem to be able to link the sale of an NFT to a physical object, in this case my book Mastering NFT.

Thanks to the collaboration of Hoken Tech (100% Made in Italy), we have managed not only to create a smart contract that distributes the NFT in an intelligent way to the one who buys the related NFT, but we have also connected the same to a small process for sending the physical copy of the book.

Obviously, we are not talking about complicated procedures, but small adjustments have all been made that led to a manual process that at least secures and establishes the exact owner of the NFT with his personal information such as name and address.

And here is the NFT of my book that was created, here is the link, a simple page that can be accessed in a decentralized way with any wallet compatible with the EOS blockchain. We preferred to focus on this blockchain due to its incredible speed, scalability, and the fact that it is carbon neutral.

Also connected to the same NFT there is a link that leads to the form for requesting the book, in which the user can enter his data to receive his copy of the book comfortably at home, and remember that it is a process that can be applied to any physical asset. In fact, if done with some precautions and details, it is possible to reduce if not eliminate any defect from the equation and from the NFT - User connection.

Finally, as we have seen together, we have reached a level of equality, if not superimposing, of something digital with something physical and real, like a book, and hence the axiom 1 NFT = 1 Book, and not to brag but this achievement is the first of its kind and application of its kind, so I am delighted to have been a pioneer in the industry.

