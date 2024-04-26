7 Ways to Make Use of Llama-3 for Free

After digging deep and scouring the internet, I'm excited to share my findings on how to harness the power of Llama-3 without breaking the bank! As a large language model, Llama-3 has the potential to revolutionize the way we work and create, but accessing its capabilities can come with a hefty price tag.





Determined to find a way to make it accessible to everyone, I've uncovered seven hidden gems that allow you to tap into Llama-3's potential without spending a single penny. From lesser-known platforms to creative workarounds, I'll show you how to get started with Llama-3 for free. Whether you're a developer, writer, or simply curious about AI, get ready to unlock the possibilities of this cutting-edge technology without incurring costs!









Meta AI Web

Meta AI is available in a wide range of countries across the globe, including Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. This cutting-edge artificial intelligence platform can be accessed in English through various Meta services such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the Meta AI website.

Accessing Meta's platform directly is the best way to experience Llama in its full, official capacity. Unfortunately, as a user based in Hong Kong without a premium VPN subscription, I'm unable to showcase the full interface.









AnakinAI

AnakinAI offers the Meta Llama-3 70B and 8B models on its AI tools platform and it can be used for free. The platform boasts of hundreds of other AI apps and you can also build apps yourself.





You can use the 7B and 8B models in English and Japanese as shown below.









Perplexity Labs Perplexity Labs, a part of Perplexity AI, provides a user-friendly platform for developers to explore and experiment with large language models, including Llama 3. With a simple and intuitive interface, you can easily select either the llama-3-70b-instruct or llama-3-8b-instruct model and start interacting right away. One of the notable advantages of Perplexity Labs is its generous token limits, allowing you to extensively test Llama 3's capabilities without restrictions.



For the llama-3–70b-instruct model, you can make up to 20 requests per 5 seconds, 60 requests per minute, and 600 requests per hour, with a token rate limit of 40,000 tokens per minute and 160,000 tokens per 10 minutes. The llama-3–8b-instruct model has similar limits, with a token rate limit of 16,000 tokens per 10 seconds, 160,000 tokens per minute, and 512,000 tokens per 10 minutes. Perplexity Labs is part of Perplexity AI, a search engine powered by OpenAI's GPT models, and is definitely worth exploring for its impressive capabilities and user-friendly interface.

HuggingChat HuggingChat, an open-source interface developed by HuggingFace, allows users to engage with large language models, including Llama 3.



Simply log in or create a free account, select the "Meta-Llama-3–70B-Instruct" model, and start conversing. The intuitive interface makes it easy to interact with Llama 3, although the free token amount is not clearly specified.

Replicate Replicate Playground allows users to experiment with Llama 3 models without creating an account. Access the models through meta-llama-3–70b and meta-llama-3–8b. The simple interface makes it easy to start testing and comparing Llama 3 models.









Vercel Chat Vercel Chat offers free testing of Llama 3 models, excluding "llama-3–70b-instruct". Compare response quality and token usage by chatting with two or more models side-by-side. This feature provides valuable insights into the strengths, weaknesses, and cost efficiency of different models.

Run llama Chatbot on Your Local Machine

If your system has the necessary hardware capabilities, you can set up and run llama Chatbot on your local machine. To do this: Visit the Meta AI website to download the required weights (files containing the model's parameters)

Head to the llamma Chatbot repository on GitHub, where you'll find step-by-step instructions to install and set up the chatbot By following these steps, you'll be able to run the chatbot on your own machine, experiment with it, and explore its features.

With the seven free methods outlined in this article, anyone can now tap into the power of this revolutionary language model. From exploring user-friendly platforms to leveraging open-source implementations, the possibilities are endless. Whether you're looking to gen



Note: This post is not sponsored or affiliated with any of the mentioned platforms. I'm sharing this information purely to benefit readers who are interested in exploring Llama 3 models and large language technology. My goal is to provide helpful resources and insights, and I hope you find this information useful!