The Noonification: Migrating from WebGL to WebGPU (12/20/2023)

Adobe and Figma Abandon $20 Billion Merger Over Regulatory Concerns
Adobes ambitious $20 billion acquisition of Figma, its primary digital design rival, crumbles under regulatory scrutiny.

Craig Wright And What The Judges Said About His Claims
Craig Wright And The Judges - The finest quotes collected from two decades of judgments against con man and well known Satoshi Nakamoto cosplayer Craig Wright.

Migrating from WebGL to WebGPU
Moving to the upcoming WebGPU means more than just switching graphics APIs. Its also a step towards the future of web graphics.

I Used Generative AI to Detect Cat Breeds: Heres How It Went
Lets be honest, what other use is there for generative AI than working with cats? I decided to turn this into a proper web application