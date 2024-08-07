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GitHub's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Developers Are Gaming Their GitHub Profiles
Thu Dec 25 2025 By Paolo Perrone
Our Repo Got More Than 100 GitHub Stars From Compromised Accounts
Thu Nov 27 2025 By Iason Paraskevopoulos
How to Contribute to GitHub Without Breaking Anything
Wed Oct 29 2025 By nee2112
A Practical Guide to Building Smarter GitHub Workflows
Sat Aug 30 2025 By Nicolas Fränkel
Catch Secrets in Real Time on GitHub with EnvScanner 2.0 and AI
Mon Aug 25 2025 By hacker6647353
Why GitHub Commits Aren’t as Private as You Think
Thu Jul 31 2025 By Vladimir Shelkovnikov
At Build 2025, GitHub Showcased Its Copilot Coding Agent
Thu Jun 05 2025 By Baptiste Fernandez
You Can Now Talk To Your Repos Thanks to GitHub's MCP Server
Sat May 24 2025 By Baptiste Fernandez
Releasing Utilities Package to GitHub Packages: A Guide
Mon May 19 2025 By Kacper Michalik
From Repos to Risks: How Hardcoded Secrets in GitHub Source Code Create Security Risks
Tue Apr 22 2025 By Nick Ascoli
How to Setup a CI/CD Pipeline with GitHub Actions
Tue Apr 15 2025 By Daniel Adeboye
Unveiling GitHub's Secret Blueprint—How to Handle Millions of Transactions Daily
Sun Mar 02 2025 By Oleksii Bondar
GitHub's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Ust deploys Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot to accelerate AI-driven transformation
marketscreener.com
Tue Dec 02 2025
UST Deploys Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot to Accelerate AI
tribuneindia.com
Tue Dec 02 2025
UST Deploys Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot to Accelerate AI
tribuneindia.com
Tue Dec 02 2025
UST Deploys Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot to Accelerate AI
lokmattimes.com
Tue Dec 02 2025
Why Companies are Quitting GitHub
analyticsindiamag.com
Tue Dec 02 2025
VIT graduate techie lands Amazon role using genius job search strategy; reveals the networking blueprint you can steal to break into big tech
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Sun Nov 30 2025
Bitcoin BEP2 leads BSC development activity, Santiment Data shows
crypto.news
Tue Nov 25 2025
Thomas Dohmke, Former GitHub CEO, Joins Apiiro as a Strategic Advisor to Safeguard AI Before Code Generation and Prevent Risks at Enterprise Scale
manilatimes.net
Mon Nov 24 2025
Second Sha1-Hulud Wave Affects 25,000+ Repositories via npm Preinstall Credential Theft
thehackernews.com
Mon Nov 24 2025
Former GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke joins AI startup to fix the security flaw he says threatens AI coding tools
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Mon Nov 24 2025
GitHub CEO steps down as Microsoft integrates platform into CoreAI division amid rising competition in the AI coding market
indianexpress.com
Wed Aug 13 2025
GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke To Step Down, Microsoft Will Not Directly Replace Role: Report
news18.com
Tue Aug 12 2025