GITHUB

#161 COMPANY RANKING
GitHub is the best place to share code with friends, co-workers, classmates, and complete strangers. Over 83 million people use GitHub to build amazing things together across 200+ million repositories. With all the collaborative features of GitHub, it has never been easier for individuals and teams to write faster, better code.
computer emoji
github.com
ninja emoji
2,193-6,837 emps
light emoji
Since 2008
money emoji
Worth 7.5B
twitter social iconlinkedin social iconfacebook social icon
#software-development#opensource#developer-tools
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#161
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
1%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
2
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

GITHUB

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #161

GitHub's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Developers Are Gaming Their GitHub Profiles

Developers Are Gaming Their GitHub Profiles

Thu Dec 25 2025 By Paolo Perrone

Our Repo Got More Than 100 GitHub Stars From Compromised Accounts

Our Repo Got More Than 100 GitHub Stars From Compromised Accounts

Thu Nov 27 2025 By Iason Paraskevopoulos

How to Contribute to GitHub Without Breaking Anything

How to Contribute to GitHub Without Breaking Anything

Wed Oct 29 2025 By nee2112

A Practical Guide to Building Smarter GitHub Workflows

A Practical Guide to Building Smarter GitHub Workflows

Sat Aug 30 2025 By Nicolas Fränkel

Catch Secrets in Real Time on GitHub with EnvScanner 2.0 and AI

Catch Secrets in Real Time on GitHub with EnvScanner 2.0 and AI

Mon Aug 25 2025 By hacker6647353

Why GitHub Commits Aren’t as Private as You Think

Why GitHub Commits Aren’t as Private as You Think

Thu Jul 31 2025 By Vladimir Shelkovnikov

At Build 2025, GitHub Showcased Its Copilot Coding Agent

At Build 2025, GitHub Showcased Its Copilot Coding Agent

Thu Jun 05 2025 By Baptiste Fernandez

You Can Now Talk To Your Repos Thanks to GitHub's MCP Server

You Can Now Talk To Your Repos Thanks to GitHub's MCP Server

Sat May 24 2025 By Baptiste Fernandez

Releasing Utilities Package to GitHub Packages: A Guide

Releasing Utilities Package to GitHub Packages: A Guide

Mon May 19 2025 By Kacper Michalik

From Repos to Risks: How Hardcoded Secrets in GitHub Source Code Create Security Risks

From Repos to Risks: How Hardcoded Secrets in GitHub Source Code Create Security Risks

Tue Apr 22 2025 By Nick Ascoli

How to Setup a CI/CD Pipeline with GitHub Actions

How to Setup a CI/CD Pipeline with GitHub Actions

Tue Apr 15 2025 By Daniel Adeboye

Unveiling GitHub's Secret Blueprint—How to Handle Millions of Transactions Daily

Unveiling GitHub's Secret Blueprint—How to Handle Millions of Transactions Daily

Sun Mar 02 2025 By Oleksii Bondar

GitHub's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Ust deploys Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot to accelerate AI-driven transformation

Ust deploys Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot to accelerate AI-driven transformation

marketscreener.com

Tue Dec 02 2025

UST Deploys Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot to Accelerate AI

UST Deploys Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot to Accelerate AI

tribuneindia.com

Tue Dec 02 2025

UST Deploys Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot to Accelerate AI

UST Deploys Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot to Accelerate AI

tribuneindia.com

Tue Dec 02 2025

UST Deploys Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot to Accelerate AI

UST Deploys Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot to Accelerate AI

lokmattimes.com

Tue Dec 02 2025

Why Companies are Quitting GitHub

Why Companies are Quitting GitHub

analyticsindiamag.com

Tue Dec 02 2025

VIT graduate techie lands Amazon role using genius job search strategy; reveals the networking blueprint you can steal to break into big tech

VIT graduate techie lands Amazon role using genius job search strategy; reveals the networking blueprint you can steal to break into big tech

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Sun Nov 30 2025

Bitcoin BEP2 leads BSC development activity, Santiment Data shows

Bitcoin BEP2 leads BSC development activity, Santiment Data shows

crypto.news

Tue Nov 25 2025

Thomas Dohmke, Former GitHub CEO, Joins Apiiro as a Strategic Advisor to Safeguard AI Before Code Generation and Prevent Risks at Enterprise Scale

Thomas Dohmke, Former GitHub CEO, Joins Apiiro as a Strategic Advisor to Safeguard AI Before Code Generation and Prevent Risks at Enterprise Scale

manilatimes.net

Mon Nov 24 2025

Second Sha1-Hulud Wave Affects 25,000+ Repositories via npm Preinstall Credential Theft

Second Sha1-Hulud Wave Affects 25,000+ Repositories via npm Preinstall Credential Theft

thehackernews.com

Mon Nov 24 2025

Former GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke joins AI startup to fix the security flaw he says threatens AI coding tools

Former GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke joins AI startup to fix the security flaw he says threatens AI coding tools

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Mon Nov 24 2025

GitHub CEO steps down as Microsoft integrates platform into CoreAI division amid rising competition in the AI coding market

GitHub CEO steps down as Microsoft integrates platform into CoreAI division amid rising competition in the AI coding market

indianexpress.com

Wed Aug 13 2025

GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke To Step Down, Microsoft Will Not Directly Replace Role: Report

GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke To Step Down, Microsoft Will Not Directly Replace Role: Report

news18.com

Tue Aug 12 2025

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About GitHub

avatar

GitHub WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!