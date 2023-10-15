The Noonification: Go and Protocol Buffers (Quick Tutorial) (10/15/2023)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @maksimgusev01 [ 7 Min read ] As we stand on the threshold of this transformative technological revolution, the importance of urban planning for autonomous cities cannot be overstated. Read More.

By @maksimmuravev [ 5 Min read ] Debunking the rumor of DevOps demise in the face of no-code platforms. Read More.

By @cigdemoztabak [ 2 Min read ] Coqui, in partnership with Hugging Face, has unveiled the groundbreaking XTTS model, reshaping the landscape of voice AI. Read More.

By @dylanmich [ 5 Min read ] Learn essential tips for handling stateful applications in container setups. Discover efficient strategies for seamless management in containerized environments Read More.

By @codelynx [ 5 Min read ] Learn how to use GitOps with Kubernetes for streamlined workflow management. Read More.

By @kibizovd [ 3 Min read ] How to use Protocol Buffers in Go using proto3. Read More.

By @feranmiadeyinka [ 5 Min read ] This article focuses on the nuances and distinction between the two fundamental types of applications in containerized environments: stateful and stateless. Read More.

