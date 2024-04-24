How Multiplatform Game Development Grows Your Audience: A Guide to Playing Globally

Recent research shows that 52% of gamers tend to stick to just one platform. Breaking it down, mobile game development (iOS and Android) leads with 60% of gamers, while PC (Windows, macOS, Linux) and consoles (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) follow closely, capturing 33% and 32% of gamers, respectively. This indicates a strong loyalty among gamers to their preferred platforms, making them a challenging audience to conquer with your game.





For game publishers, spreading their games across multiple platforms is the ultimate cheat code to widen their appeal and boost profits. Game developers utilize powerful engines like Unity and Unreal Engine to create games that are playable across multiple platforms. This approach not only boosts user engagement but also increases the number of paid subscriptions and enhances in-game sales, particularly among fans loyal to a single platform.

Cross-Platform Custom Game Development: A Path to the Hearts of Over 3 Billion Players

Choosing a platform-specific route in custom game development allows creators to fine-tune their games to a system's unique features, like PlayStation 5's superb graphics or iOS's touchscreen. This approach not only highlights the game's strengths on its chosen platform but also streamlines development and may reduce costs. This is ideal for indie teams or smaller studios focused on crafting standout, polished experiences.





Embracing a platform-agnostic approach opens doors wider. Making your game accessible on Android, iOS, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PCs enhances visibility and connects you with varied gaming communities instantly. With the global gaming population hitting 3.220 billion in 2023 and expected to rise to 3.320 billion in 2024 — 1.48 billion in Asia and 715 million in Europe — going cross-platform taps into this vast audience.





This strategy has propelled games like Fortnite and Among Us to global success. Fortnite is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC, while Among Us connects players on Android, iOS, PC, and Nintendo Switch. These examples highlight the success of reaching players across all devices.

Single-Platform Native Game Development Tech Stacks

Let's delve into the technology driving today's custom game development. Some companies, such as Stepico, offer the development of both native and cross-platform games, leveraging each platform's strengths to create remarkable gaming experiences.

Mobile Game Development Tech

In mobile gaming, the magic usually happens with Swift and the Metal API for iOS, producing dazzling graphics, while Android games most often get their shine from Java or Kotlin alongside the Vulkan API. This approach brings titles like Monument Valley on iOS and Doom 3: BFG Edition on Android to life, offering gamers smooth and visually rich experiences right at their fingertips.

Switching gears to consoles, developers have a different set of tools. With the PlayStation SDK for Sony’s creations and DirectX for the Xbox lineup, games like Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation and Forza Motorsport for Xbox emerge, each offering deep immersion tailored to the console’s hardware.

PC Game Development Methods

PC, the most versatile platform, opens a world of possibilities with engines like Unity and Unreal Engine, as well as APIs like DirectX or Vulkan. This tech stack enables the creation of expansive worlds in games like Crusader Kings III and Dark Souls Series, providing PC gamers with unparalleled depth and performance.





Creating mobile-native games for Android and iOS or tailored PC experiences offers unique benefits. Yet, the true potential is unlocked through cross-platform or multiplatform development. With Unity and Unreal Engine, your game reaches a wider audience, eliminating device boundaries.

Broadening Your Reach: Unity vs. Unreal Engine





Choosing between Unity and Unreal Engine hinges on your project's needs and team expertise. Both engines offer robust cross-platform support but excel in different areas.





Unity is celebrated for its simplicity and versatility, which make it ideal for rapid development across mobile, PC, and console platforms.

It's particularly well-suited for custom mobile game development, including 2D games, thanks to its user-friendly interface and extensive asset library. Games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Subnautica illustrate Unity's ability to power both mobile and immersive 3D environments effectively.





Unreal Engine is known for its advanced graphics and comprehensive custom game development tools, favored for projects that aim to push the limits of 3D fidelity. Titles like Fortnite and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl benefit from Unreal's cutting-edge features, such as Nanite and Lumen. These technologies provide exceptional graphical and lighting effects, setting a high bar for gaming experiences.

Selecting the optimal game development tools, such as Unity or Unreal Engine, is vital for your game's success. Stepico offers expertise in guiding projects across mobile (Android, iOS), console (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch), and PC (Windows, Linux, MacOS). Their services range from ideation to post-launch support, emphasizing proven rapid, quality delivery. By partnering with Stepico , you gain not only strategic insights into tool selection and custom game development approaches but also have professional game developers ready to craft cross-platform setups for you!





