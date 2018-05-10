Start Writing
Building a GraphQL API in JavaScript
@vourkosa
Andreas Vourkos
The beautiful humans of Hacker Noon have collectively read @vourkosa’s 12 stories for 3 days 6 hours and 37 minutes
Stories
Mobile Ad Formats Lab #4 — Interstitial Ads
#advertising
@vourkosa
Andreas Vourkos
10/05/18
Mobile Ad Formats Lab #3 — Banner Ads Dos and Don’ts
#advertising
@vourkosa
Andreas Vourkos
12/13/17
Mobile Ad Formats Lab #1 — Banner Ads
#advertising
@vourkosa
Andreas Vourkos
11/14/17
10 facts about Mobile Rewarded Surveys
#advertising
@vourkosa
Andreas Vourkos
08/22/17
Using scarcity to drive engagement in mobile apps
#mobile
@vourkosa
Andreas Vourkos
04/28/17
Using social mechanisms to turn mobile app users into active tribe ...
#app-design
@vourkosa
Andreas Vourkos
04/11/17
Captivating app users through the sense of ownership
#mobile
@vourkosa
Andreas Vourkos
03/31/17
Designing apps that drive user engagement and retention
#mobile
@vourkosa
Andreas Vourkos
03/22/17
Leveraging freedom and creativity to impact retention in mobile apps
#mobile
@vourkosa
Andreas Vourkos
03/13/17
Mobile Monetization Glossary — Back to basics
#mobile-advertising
@vourkosa
Andreas Vourkos
07/27/16
Rewarded Surveys — The Answer To An App Publisher’s Revenue Prayers?
#mobile-app-development
@vourkosa
Andreas Vourkos
05/23/16
How To Monetize Your Mobile App Using In-App Surveys
#advertising
@vourkosa
Andreas Vourkos
05/12/16
