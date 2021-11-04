What are Crypto Games and How do they Work?

348 reads

NFT technology allows you to make any item (or series of objects) unique and give it material value. A simple digital copy costs nothing; only the item with the attached token has weight. Axie Infinity, a game in which you can breed unusual creatures, is now at its peak. There are many ways for players to earn money in cryptocurrency games: breeding creatures, joining battles with other players, and selling and buying in-game land. Sandbox 3D game, UPLAND game, you can earn on virtual real estate linked to real addresses with the UPX currency.