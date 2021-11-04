Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

What are Crypto Games and How do they Work? by@stepico

What are Crypto Games and How do they Work?

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
NFT technology allows you to make any item (or series of objects) unique and give it material value. A simple digital copy costs nothing; only the item with the attached token has weight. Axie Infinity, a game in which you can breed unusual creatures, is now at its peak. There are many ways for players to earn money in cryptocurrency games: breeding creatures, joining battles with other players, and selling and buying in-game land. Sandbox 3D game, UPLAND game, you can earn on virtual real estate linked to real addresses with the UPX currency.
image
Stepico Hacker Noon profile picture

@stepico
Stepico

Leading Game Development & Art Production Studio

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide by @chartmogul
#chartmogul

Tags

#blockchain-games#blockchain-gaming#nft-gaming#game-development#video-game-development#mobile-games#good-company#gaming-metaverse
Join Hacker Noon loading