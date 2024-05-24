Marketing Expert Padraig O’Connor Shares His Journey to the Top





It’s hardly a secret that for companies to scale their business and amass any amount of success, quality marketing is an utmost priority. In this realm, Padraig O’Connor, an inspirational marketing executive, is celebrated for his exceptional skills and original marketing strategies. From his humble beginnings in rural Kerry, Ireland, O’Connor’s journey to becoming a marketing thought leader is evidence of his extreme resilience, creativity, and staunch dedication. Merely taking a look into his early life and inspirations is a journey in itself.





O’Connor’s passion for marketing was first ignited during his university days when he secured an internship at Dairymaster, a global leader in dairy farming equipment. Although the business had zero advertised internship opportunities, O'Connor used his initiative and determination to reach out and secure a position. This early experience exposed him to the vast expanse of digital marketing, where he saw much potential and growth opportunities, and armed with his enthusiasm and fresh ideas, he laid the foundation for his future.





Nonetheless, O'Connor's initial inspiration stems from his parents, who ran their own garden allotment business. O’Connor actively participated in marketing activities for the family company, honing his skills in advertising, website development, and social media management. This early exposure resulted in a deep appreciation for the power of marketing and how it influences customer behavior and drives business growth.





Despite feeling inspired, however, his path to the top of the marketing industry was cluttered with obstacles. Diagnosed with dyslexia at a young age, he initially faced difficulties with reading and spelling. Still, he leaned in with perseverance and hard work, overcoming this challenge to excel in the field of marketing.





“Dyslexic people are experts at failing. I can’t tell you how many spelling tests I failed growing up, but they taught me to be resilient, and that’s an important skill in growth marketing because amongst the successes are many failures.”





Additionally, growing up gay in rural Ireland posed its own set of challenges, as representation and acceptance were limited. O'Connor has since become a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion in marketing, ensuring that his campaigns reflect the diversity of the world we live in.





“I believe that everyone deserves to see their authentic selves reflected in marketing. And as marketers we have the power to make the world feel included. Advertising should positively reflect the diversity of the world we live in. Because if we don’t intentionally include, we will unintentionally exclude.”





O'Connor has built a career marked by his exceptional ability to scale both private and public companies. At HubSpot, a software as a service company, he focused on customer acquisition marketing, driving website traffic, and optimizing customer signups.







