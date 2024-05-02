Every Web Designer Should Know These 13 Beautiful Gradient Tools 💯👍

The use of gradients is common in modern web design. We see them everywhere from hero backgrounds to illustrations, text colors, borders, hover animations, and many more.





A free collection of 180 linear gradients that you can use as content backdrops in any part of your website. Easy copy CSS3 cross-browser code, and use it in a moment!





Add up to 6 colors, and change the angle of the gradient with the modern-looking UI.





Browse lots of predefined gradients from the gallery, and edit the gradient direction in the generator. Opensource, add your own gradients via code.





A curated collection of beautiful Tailwind CSS gradients using the full range of Tailwind CSS colors. Easily copy and paste the class names, CSS, or even save the gradients as an image.





Browse lots of gradients based on the color theme. Also includes an option to generate the gradient based on uploaded image colors. Option to sign in, and save your favorites.





Try the Coolhue Gradient Palette Plugin. With it, you can directly access gradient color palettes from right inside your favorite prototyping tools like Sketch App and Figma.





Gradient Hunt is a free and open platform for color inspiration with thousands of trendy hand-made color gradients.





Gradient generator with modern-looking UI and lots of customization options.





Supports adding up to 5 colors, switching their positions, changing their weight, and other customization options. Random mode to come up with awesome presets.





Generate a CSS Color Gradient with 2 or 3 colors. Change directions and copy the CSS code when ready.





CSS color generator for cool backgrounds and UI elements.





Advanced CSS gradient generator by Josh W.Comeau. Lots of customization options such as color mode, angle, and easing curve.





Create linear and radial gradients. Experiment with random color modes and edit gradient directions. Switch between HEX and RGBA modes.





