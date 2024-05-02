Search icon
    by MadzaMay 2nd, 2024
    Creating them directly in CSS might take a lot of time and would require some knowledge of how different types of gradients are constructed. To help you out in this article I compiled some of my favorite gradient makers.
    featured image - Every Web Designer Should Know These 13 Beautiful Gradient Tools 💯👍
    Madza HackerNoon profile picture

    The use of gradients is common in modern web design. We see them everywhere from hero backgrounds to illustrations, text colors, borders, hover animations, and many more.


    Creating them directly in CSS might take a lot of time and would require some knowledge of how different types of gradients are constructed.


    To help you out in this article, I compiled some of my favorite gradient makers. I will provide you with the direct link to the tools, give you a concise description, and include a screenshot of the tool, so you can get an initial impression on the fly.

    Web Gradients

    A free collection of 180 linear gradients that you can use as content backdrops in any part of your website. Easy copy CSS3 cross-browser code, and use it in a moment!


    Web Gradients

    Grabient

    Add up to 6 colors, and change the angle of the gradient with the modern-looking UI.


    Grabient

    UI-Gradients

    Browse lots of predefined gradients from the gallery, and edit the gradient direction in the generator. Opensource, add your own gradients via code.


    UI-Gradients

    HyperColor

    A curated collection of beautiful Tailwind CSS gradients using the full range of Tailwind CSS colors. Easily copy and paste the class names, CSS, or even save the gradients as an image.


    HyperColor

    Gradient King

    Browse lots of gradients based on the color theme. Also includes an option to generate the gradient based on uploaded image colors. Option to sign in, and save your favorites.


    Gradient King

    CoolHue

    Try the Coolhue Gradient Palette Plugin. With it, you can directly access gradient color palettes from right inside your favorite prototyping tools like Sketch App and Figma.


    CoolHue

    GradientHunt

    Gradient Hunt is a free and open platform for color inspiration with thousands of trendy hand-made color gradients.


    GradientHunt

    CSS Gradient

    Gradient generator with modern-looking UI and lots of customization options.


    CSS Gradient

    Gradient Png

    Supports adding up to 5 colors, switching their positions, changing their weight, and other customization options. Random mode to come up with awesome presets.


    Gradient Png

    Mycolor.space

    Generate a CSS Color Gradient with 2 or 3 colors. Change directions and copy the CSS code when ready.


    Mycolor.space

    Color Gradient

    CSS color generator for cool backgrounds and UI elements.


    Color Gradient

    Gradient Generator

    Advanced CSS gradient generator by Josh W.Comeau. Lots of customization options such as color mode, angle, and easing curve.


    Gradient Generator

    CSS Gradient Generator

    Create linear and radial gradients. Experiment with random color modes and edit gradient directions. Switch between HEX and RGBA modes.


    CSS Gradient Generator

