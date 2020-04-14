Search icon
Start Writing
Unstoppable Domains adStart Chatting On The Decentralized Web!
Hackernoon logo100+ Free Pluralsight Courses to learn Python, Java, and Spring Boot by@javinpaul

100+ Free Pluralsight Courses to learn Python, Java, and Spring Boot

April 14th 2020 5,188 reads
Author profile picture

@javinpaulJavin Paul

I am Java programmer, blogger on http://javarevisited.blogspot.com and http://java67.com

Hello guys, I have awesome news to share with you. Pluralsight has announced that all their 7000+ expert-led courses are free for one-month, April 2020, to support people staying at home due to COVID-19.
The way we work and live has changed a lot in the past few weeks and most people are now staying home. With so much uncertainty it’s even more important than ever to sharpen your skills.
You can use this Pluralsight Free April offer to sharpen your programming and development skills and learn a few more in-demand skills like AWS, Docker, and much more.

Here is what you can do with a free month of Pluralsight:

  1. See where their skills stand and what they need to work on with Pluralsight IQ
  2. Grow your career with 7,000+ expert-led video courses on top tech topics
  3. Build the right skills in the right order with paths that streamline skill development
So, what are you waiting for?
Here is the link to activate this offer: Pluralsight — Learn for FREE all April

20+ Free Pluralsight Courses for Python, Java,and Spring Developers

If you are interested in any particular courses, here I have created a
curated list of best Pluralsight courses. You can join these courses and
learn brand new technology for absolutely no cost to you.

1. Python Fundamentals

Python Fundamentals gets you started with Python, a dynamic language popular for web development, big data, science, and scripting.

2. Java Fundamentals — Concurrency with Multithreading

Today most programs have a concurrent element and knowledge of concurrency is vital. This course will teach you how to use the Java libraries to achieve concurrency via multithreading.

3. Understanding the Java Virtual Machine: Memory Management By Kevin Jones

This course covers all aspects of garbage collection in Java, including how
memory is split into generations and managed and how the different
collectors do their job. We also cover the classes you can use to
interact with the garbage collection, such as Soft, Weak, and
PhantomReference.

4. Understanding and Solving Java Memory Problems by Richard Warburton

Java applications can often suffer from memory problems such as
OutOfMemoryError. This course shows you how to fix them using freely
available tools.

5. What’s New in Spring 5 By Bryan Hansen

Spring is the most popular framework for Java Development. This course will teach you about the new features in the latest release, Spring 5,
including JDK requirements, Core changes, the use of Kotlin, WebFlux,
and testing using JUnit 5.

6. Functional Programming With Java

Learn to incorporate some tools and concepts from functional programming into Java code, both in Java 8 and earlier versions.

7. Design Pattern Library

A reference library for design patterns of all types

8. SOLID Principles of Object-Oriented Design

This course introduces foundational principles of creating well-crafted code and is appropriate for anyone hoping to improve as a developer

9. Modern Software Architecture: Domain Models, CQRS, and Event Sourcing

This course covers DDD analysis patterns helpful in discovering the
top-level architecture of a business domain. Architects and developers
will find details of implementation patterns such as Domain Model, CQRS,
and Event Sourcing.

10. What’s New in Java 13

This course provides an overview of the most important features in Java 13, such as preview language features like text blocks, API updates, as well
as platform changes in Java.

11. Introduction to Spring MVC

An introductory course for building applications using Spring MVC.

12. Spring Framework: Spring Fundamentals

This course is designed to give you a solid foundation of the fundamentals
of the Spring Framework. It covers how to get started as well as
advanced configuration techniques with Spring using the most recent
versions.

13. Spring Security Fundamentals

A course covering the fundamentals of using Spring Security for securing Java applications built with Spring MVC.

14. Building Your First App with Spring Boot and Angular

Spring Boot and Angular make a great team! See how all the pieces work together by building a full app, step by step.

15. Spring Boot Fundamentals By Kesha Williams

Spring Boot, an extension of the Spring framework, helps developers build
applications quickly, with less code, by removing much of the
boilerplate code and configuration that characterizes Spring. This
course explores features of Spring Boot.

16. Spring Cloud Fundamentals By Dustin Schultz

Spring Cloud helps you take full advantage of developing microservices in the cloud. Learn how to develop cloud-native apps that utilize service
discovery, distributed config, client-side load balancing, intelligent
routing, and fault tolerance.

17. Core Spring Path

This path contains some of the best courses to learn Spring for Java developers.

18. TensorFlow: Getting Started

This course shows you how to install and use TensorFlow, a leading machine learning library from Google. You’ll see how TensorFlow can create a range of machine learning models, from simple linear regression to complex deep neural networks.

19. Oracle Database 12c Fundamentals By Tim Warner

This course will get you up to speed with the Oracle Database platform in
general and the Oracle Database 12c release in particular. You’ll also
get prepared to pass the Oracle Certified Administrator (OCA)
certification exam.

20. Scala for Java Developers By Toby Weston

This course is for Java developers looking to transition to programming in
Scala. Translate what you already know in Java to Scala and start your
functional programming journey.
That’s all about what courses Java programmers can take from Pluralsight
during this free month. This is a great opportunity, Do not miss out on
this one: Just sign up and watch the courses when you get time.
Link to Sign up for FREE. (No Credit Card) Pluralsight Free April Offer
And I mean it’s literally free. No credit card required. No watch limits. Although things are weird right now, you can make the best of it by investing in yourself and your skills.
Other Programming Resource articles you may like to explore
  • The Complete Web Developer RoadMap
  • 5 Courses to Learn React Native in 2020
  • 5 Courses to Learn Big Data and Apache Spark
  • 10 Places to Learn JavaScript for FREE
  • 10 Web Development Frameworks Java Developer Should Learn
  • The Complete React Developer RoadMap
  • Top 5 Courses to Learn GraphQL For Beginners
  • 10 Courses to learn Java in 2020
  • Top 5 Courses to learn Software Architecture
  • Top 15 Free Courses to learn Python
    • Update: If you have trouble signing up for Pluralsight April Free Offer then please use this link to sign up, links from home page ask for the credit card but this link will not ask for any credit card details.

    Related

    Tags

    #programming#java#python#spring-boot#coding#web-development#machine-learning#pluralsight
    The Noonification banner

    Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!