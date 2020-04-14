100+ Free Pluralsight Courses to learn Python, Java, and Spring Boot

Javin Paul

Hello guys, I have awesome news to share with you. Pluralsight has announced that all their 7000+ expert-led courses are free for one-month, April 2020, to support people staying at home due to COVID-19.

The way we work and live has changed a lot in the past few weeks and most people are now staying home. With so much uncertainty it’s even more important than ever to sharpen your skills.

You can use this Pluralsight Free April offer to sharpen your programming and development skills and learn a few more in-demand skills like AWS, Docker, and much more.

Here is what you can do with a free month of Pluralsight:

See where their skills stand and what they need to work on with Pluralsight IQ Grow your career with 7,000+ expert-led video courses on top tech topics Build the right skills in the right order with paths that streamline skill development

So, what are you waiting for?

20+ Free Pluralsight Courses for Python, Java,and Spring Developers

If you are interested in any particular courses, here I have created a

curated list of best Pluralsight courses. You can join these courses and

learn brand new technology for absolutely no cost to you.

Python Fundamentals gets you started with Python, a dynamic language popular for web development, big data, science, and scripting.

Today most programs have a concurrent element and knowledge of concurrency is vital. This course will teach you how to use the Java libraries to achieve concurrency via multithreading.

This course covers all aspects of garbage collection in Java, including how

memory is split into generations and managed and how the different

collectors do their job. We also cover the classes you can use to

interact with the garbage collection, such as Soft, Weak, and

PhantomReference.

Java applications can often suffer from memory problems such as

OutOfMemoryError. This course shows you how to fix them using freely

available tools.

5. What’s New in Spring 5 By Bryan Hansen

Spring is the most popular framework for Java Development. This course will teach you about the new features in the latest release, Spring 5,

including JDK requirements, Core changes, the use of Kotlin, WebFlux,

and testing using JUnit 5.

Learn to incorporate some tools and concepts from functional programming into Java code, both in Java 8 and earlier versions.

A reference library for design patterns of all types

This course introduces foundational principles of creating well-crafted code and is appropriate for anyone hoping to improve as a developer

This course covers DDD analysis patterns helpful in discovering the

top-level architecture of a business domain. Architects and developers

will find details of implementation patterns such as Domain Model, CQRS,

and Event Sourcing.

This course provides an overview of the most important features in Java 13, such as preview language features like text blocks, API updates, as well

as platform changes in Java.

An introductory course for building applications using Spring MVC.

This course is designed to give you a solid foundation of the fundamentals

of the Spring Framework. It covers how to get started as well as

advanced configuration techniques with Spring using the most recent

versions.

A course covering the fundamentals of using Spring Security for securing Java applications built with Spring MVC.

Spring Boot and Angular make a great team! See how all the pieces work together by building a full app, step by step.

15. Spring Boot Fundamentals By Kesha Williams

Spring Boot, an extension of the Spring framework, helps developers build

applications quickly, with less code, by removing much of the

boilerplate code and configuration that characterizes Spring. This

course explores features of Spring Boot.

Spring Cloud helps you take full advantage of developing microservices in the cloud. Learn how to develop cloud-native apps that utilize service

discovery, distributed config, client-side load balancing, intelligent

routing, and fault tolerance.

This path contains some of the best courses to learn Spring for Java developers.

This course shows you how to install and use TensorFlow, a leading machine learning library from Google. You’ll see how TensorFlow can create a range of machine learning models, from simple linear regression to complex deep neural networks.

This course will get you up to speed with the Oracle Database platform in

general and the Oracle Database 12c release in particular. You’ll also

get prepared to pass the Oracle Certified Administrator (OCA)

certification exam.

20. Scala for Java Developers By Toby Weston

This course is for Java developers looking to transition to programming in

Scala. Translate what you already know in Java to Scala and start your

functional programming journey.

That’s all about what courses Java programmers can take from Pluralsight

during this free month. This is a great opportunity, Do not miss out on

this one: Just sign up and watch the courses when you get time.

And I mean it’s literally free. No credit card required. No watch limits. Although things are weird right now, you can make the best of it by investing in yourself and your skills.

Update: If you have trouble signing up for Pluralsight April Free Offer then please use this link to If you have trouble signing up for Pluralsight April Free Offer then please use this link to sign up , links from home page ask for the credit card but this link will not ask for any credit card details.

