Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Online Information of Vaccines: Table 2. Percentage of Vaccine-negative Webpages in Different SERPsby@browserology
    147 reads

    Online Information of Vaccines: Table 2. Percentage of Vaccine-negative Webpages in Different SERPs

    by Browserology: Study & Science of Internet BrowsersMay 4th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This study investigates the relationship between search engines’ approach to privacy and the scientific quality of the information they return.
    featured image - Online Information of Vaccines: Table 2. Percentage of Vaccine-negative Webpages in Different SERPs
    Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Pietro Ghezzi, Brighton & Sussex Medical School, Falmer, Brighton, UK;

    (2) Peter G Bannister, Brighton & Sussex Medical School, Falmer, Brighton, UK;

    (3) Gonzalo Casino, Communication Department, Pompeu Fabra University, Barcelona, Spain and Iberoamerican Cochrane Center, Barcelona, Spain;

    (4) Alessia Catalani, Department of Biomolecular Sciences, University of Urbino Carlo Bo, Urbino, PU, Italy;

    (5) Michel Goldman, Institute for Interdisciplinary Innovation in healthcare (I3h), Université libre de Bruxelles;

    (6) Jessica Morley, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK;

    (7) Marie Neunez, Institute for Interdisciplinary Innovation in healthcare (I3h), Université libre de Bruxelles;

    (8) Andreu Prados, Communication Department, Pompeu Fabra University, Barcelona, Spain, Iberoamerican Cochrane Center, Barcelona, Spain, Department of Biomolecular Sciences, University of Urbino Carlo Bo, Urbino, PU, Italy, Institute for Interdisciplinary Innovation in healthcare (I3h), Université libre de Bruxelles, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK, and Blanquerna School of Health Sciences, Universitat Ramon Llull, Barcelona, Spain;

    (9) Mariarosaria Taddeo, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK, Blanquerna School of Health Sciences, Universitat Ramon Llull, Barcelona, Spain, and The Alan Turing Institute, London, UK;

    (10) Tania Vanzolini, Department of Biomolecular Sciences, University of Urbino Carlo Bo, Urbino, PU, Italy;

    (11) Luciano Floridi, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK, Blanquerna School of Health Sciences, Universitat Ramon Llull, Barcelona, Spain, and The Alan Turing Institute, London, UK.


    Table 2. Percentage of vaccine-negative webpages in different SERPs


    Total of 30 webpages for each SERP. Cells are colour coded: median (20%), yellow; maximum (53%), red; minimum (0%), green. *Significantly different from Google.com by two-tailed Fisher’s test corrected for multiple comparison using the method of Benjamini, Krieger and Yekutieli at a false discovery rate of 5%. #significantly different from the localized version of Google.


    Figure 1. Stance on vaccines in webpages returned by different search engines in four languages. The top 30 webpages returned in the SERPs are shown. Green, vaccine-positive, yellow, vaccine-neutral, red, vaccine-negative.


    Figure 2.Overlaps among different SERPs


    Figure 3. A summary of the different aspects of search engines ranking and their relationship.

    Claim your SEMrush All-in-one SEO tool FREE trial today

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers HackerNoon profile picture
    Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers@browserology
    100% aware of the way quirks and bugs affect each browser.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #search-engine #alternative-search-engines #anti-vaccine-search-results #anti-vaccine-webpages #search-filter-bubbles #search-engines-reliability #public-health-information #vaccine-hesitancy

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Web Search Results: Biases, Inaccuracies and Their Consequences
    by browserology
    Apr 26, 2024
    #algorithm-audit
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Alternative Search Engines to Use in 2020
    by 1Mushegh9
    Jul 11, 2020
    #search-engine
    Article Thumbnail
    Google Custom Search Engine and More: Search Engines, Made By Google
    by bawa
    Jul 14, 2020
    #google
    Article Thumbnail
    Online Information of Vaccines: Methods
    by browserology
    May 04, 2024
    #search-engine
    Article Thumbnail
    Online Information of Vaccines: Results
    by browserology
    May 04, 2024
    #search-engine
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas