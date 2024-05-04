Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Online Information of Vaccines: Resultsby@browserology
    164 reads

    Online Information of Vaccines: Results

    by Browserology: Study & Science of Internet BrowsersMay 4th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This study investigates the relationship between search engines’ approach to privacy and the scientific quality of the information they return.
    featured image - Online Information of Vaccines: Results
    Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Pietro Ghezzi, Brighton & Sussex Medical School, Falmer, Brighton, UK;

    (2) Peter G Bannister, Brighton & Sussex Medical School, Falmer, Brighton, UK;

    (3) Gonzalo Casino, Communication Department, Pompeu Fabra University, Barcelona, Spain and Iberoamerican Cochrane Center, Barcelona, Spain;

    (4) Alessia Catalani, Department of Biomolecular Sciences, University of Urbino Carlo Bo, Urbino, PU, Italy;

    (5) Michel Goldman, Institute for Interdisciplinary Innovation in healthcare (I3h), Université libre de Bruxelles;

    (6) Jessica Morley, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK;

    (7) Marie Neunez, Institute for Interdisciplinary Innovation in healthcare (I3h), Université libre de Bruxelles;

    (8) Andreu Prados, Communication Department, Pompeu Fabra University, Barcelona, Spain, Iberoamerican Cochrane Center, Barcelona, Spain, Department of Biomolecular Sciences, University of Urbino Carlo Bo, Urbino, PU, Italy, Institute for Interdisciplinary Innovation in healthcare (I3h), Université libre de Bruxelles, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK, and Blanquerna School of Health Sciences, Universitat Ramon Llull, Barcelona, Spain;

    (9) Mariarosaria Taddeo, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK, Blanquerna School of Health Sciences, Universitat Ramon Llull, Barcelona, Spain, and The Alan Turing Institute, London, UK;

    (10) Tania Vanzolini, Department of Biomolecular Sciences, University of Urbino Carlo Bo, Urbino, PU, Italy;

    (11) Luciano Floridi, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK, Blanquerna School of Health Sciences, Universitat Ramon Llull, Barcelona, Spain, and The Alan Turing Institute, London, UK.


    Results

    Figure 1 shows the ranking of positive (green), neutral (yellow), and negative (red) websites returned by the different search engines in English, French, Italian and Spanish.


    A comparison of the percentage of vaccine-negative webpages in different SERPs (Table 2) shows that Google is consistently returning less misinformation, although some of its local version show more vaccine-negative webpages than the English-US version (Google.com). Other search engines return some vaccine-negative webpages with some, like Mojeek in English-UK and Arianna and Virgilio in Italian are the most likely to rank higher webpages with misinformation. In English, the frequency of vaccine-negative webpages in Yahoo, Bing and Mojeek was significantly higher than in Google.com. In Italian, all SERPs had a significantly higher proportion of vaccine-negative webpages compared with Google.com.


    In French, all search engines returned a significantly higher number of vaccine-negative webpages than Google.com or the local version Google.fr. There were no significant differences for search engines in Spanish.


    The SERPs of all search engines providers contained a higher proportion of vaccine-negative results than those obtained from Google.com. Even the localized versions of Google (Google.co.uk, Google.it and Google.es) returned more negative pages than the US/international English Google.com. The two Italian-only search engines (Virgilio and Arianna) returned the highest number of negative pages in Italian.


    In several instances, the same webpages were returned by different search engines, with large overlaps between these results as shown in Figure 2.

    Claim your SEMrush All-in-one SEO tool FREE trial today

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers HackerNoon profile picture
    Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers@browserology
    100% aware of the way quirks and bugs affect each browser.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #search-engine #alternative-search-engines #anti-vaccine-search-results #anti-vaccine-webpages #search-filter-bubbles #search-engines-reliability #public-health-information #vaccine-hesitancy

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Web Search Results: Biases, Inaccuracies and Their Consequences
    by browserology
    Apr 26, 2024
    #algorithm-audit
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Alternative Search Engines to Use in 2020
    by 1Mushegh9
    Jul 11, 2020
    #search-engine
    Article Thumbnail
    Google Custom Search Engine and More: Search Engines, Made By Google
    by bawa
    Jul 14, 2020
    #google
    Article Thumbnail
    Online Information of Vaccines: Methods
    by browserology
    May 04, 2024
    #search-engine
    Article Thumbnail
    Online Information of Vaccines: Web Search and Content Analysis
    by browserology
    May 04, 2024
    #search-engine
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas