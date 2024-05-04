Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Online Information of Vaccines: Methodsby@browserology
    105 reads

    Online Information of Vaccines: Methods

    by Browserology: Study & Science of Internet BrowsersMay 4th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This study investigates the relationship between search engines’ approach to privacy and the scientific quality of the information they return.
    featured image - Online Information of Vaccines: Methods
    Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Pietro Ghezzi, Brighton & Sussex Medical School, Falmer, Brighton, UK;

    (2) Peter G Bannister, Brighton & Sussex Medical School, Falmer, Brighton, UK;

    (3) Gonzalo Casino, Communication Department, Pompeu Fabra University, Barcelona, Spain and Iberoamerican Cochrane Center, Barcelona, Spain;

    (4) Alessia Catalani, Department of Biomolecular Sciences, University of Urbino Carlo Bo, Urbino, PU, Italy;

    (5) Michel Goldman, Institute for Interdisciplinary Innovation in healthcare (I3h), Université libre de Bruxelles;

    (6) Jessica Morley, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK;

    (7) Marie Neunez, Institute for Interdisciplinary Innovation in healthcare (I3h), Université libre de Bruxelles;

    (8) Andreu Prados, Communication Department, Pompeu Fabra University, Barcelona, Spain, Iberoamerican Cochrane Center, Barcelona, Spain, Department of Biomolecular Sciences, University of Urbino Carlo Bo, Urbino, PU, Italy, Institute for Interdisciplinary Innovation in healthcare (I3h), Université libre de Bruxelles, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK, and Blanquerna School of Health Sciences, Universitat Ramon Llull, Barcelona, Spain;

    (9) Mariarosaria Taddeo, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK, Blanquerna School of Health Sciences, Universitat Ramon Llull, Barcelona, Spain, and The Alan Turing Institute, London, UK;

    (10) Tania Vanzolini, Department of Biomolecular Sciences, University of Urbino Carlo Bo, Urbino, PU, Italy;

    (11) Luciano Floridi, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK, Blanquerna School of Health Sciences, Universitat Ramon Llull, Barcelona, Spain, and The Alan Turing Institute, London, UK.


    Methods

    In seeking to answer the above research question, this study builds on previous work which:


    (a) focuses on the results returned by a search of “vaccines autism” in different countries and languages, and found a great variability in the composition of the webpages returned and their ranking 17; and


    (b) suggests that whether a webpage promotes a medical treatment based on the practices of evidence-based medicine (EBM; e.g. based on the reporting by Cochrane reviews) can act as a proxy for health IQ.


    The phrase “vaccines autism” was searched using the main search engines (Google, Bing and Yahoo) and alternative providers which focus on respecting privacy and personal data (Duckduckgo, Mojeek, Qwant and Ecosia3) in four languages/countries (English-UK, Italian, Spanish and French) and the international, US-English version of Google (Google.com). We also used some country- or language-specific search engines. Each webpage returned was classified as vaccine-positive, -negative or –neutral as described in the Table 1

    Claim your SEMrush All-in-one SEO tool FREE trial today

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers HackerNoon profile picture
    Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers@browserology
    100% aware of the way quirks and bugs affect each browser.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #search-engine #alternative-search-engines #anti-vaccine-search-results #anti-vaccine-webpages #search-filter-bubbles #search-engines-reliability #public-health-information #vaccine-hesitancy

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Web Search Results: Biases, Inaccuracies and Their Consequences
    by browserology
    Apr 26, 2024
    #algorithm-audit
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Alternative Search Engines to Use in 2020
    by 1Mushegh9
    Jul 11, 2020
    #search-engine
    Article Thumbnail
    Google Custom Search Engine and More: Search Engines, Made By Google
    by bawa
    Jul 14, 2020
    #google
    Article Thumbnail
    Online Information of Vaccines: Results
    by browserology
    May 04, 2024
    #search-engine
    Article Thumbnail
    Online Information of Vaccines: Web Search and Content Analysis
    by browserology
    May 04, 2024
    #search-engine
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas