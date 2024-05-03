Search icon
    The Noonification: Mayday (5/3/2024)
    201 reads

    The Noonification: Mayday (5/3/2024)

    by HackerNoon Newsletter May 3rd, 2024
    5/3/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    Read Code Like a Hacker With the SAST

    By @matejsmycka [ 4 Min read ] Static application security testing (SAST) is a subset of static code analysis used to increase the security and reliability of the code. Read More.

    Mayday

    By @cryptohayes [ 8 Min read ] Dive into crypto market swings from Mayday to hodler resilience. Unpack insights on US Treasury, Fed, and fiat liquidity. Stay bullish! Read More.

    How to Use Temporary Tables in MariaDB

    By @alejandroduarte [ 4 Min read ] Temporary tables are useful for transient data operations. A temporary table only exists for the duration of the session in which it was created Read More.

    Unveiling the PLA-ISF and Chinas AI Ambitions

    By @hughharsono [ 4 Min read ] The creation of the PLA-ISF is cause for concern because it suggests increased Chines government control over all AI activities within China. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

    Read my storiesWhat's New in the HackerNoon Newsletter?

