The Noonification: Mayday (5/3/2024)

By @matejsmycka [ 4 Min read ] Static application security testing (SAST) is a subset of static code analysis used to increase the security and reliability of the code. Read More.

By @cryptohayes [ 8 Min read ] Dive into crypto market swings from Mayday to hodler resilience. Unpack insights on US Treasury, Fed, and fiat liquidity. Stay bullish! Read More.

By @alejandroduarte [ 4 Min read ] Temporary tables are useful for transient data operations. A temporary table only exists for the duration of the session in which it was created Read More.

By @hughharsono [ 4 Min read ] The creation of the PLA-ISF is cause for concern because it suggests increased Chines government control over all AI activities within China. Read More.