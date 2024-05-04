The Noonification: Read Code Like a Hacker With the SAST (5/4/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @dariavolkova [ 6 Min read ] Eigen Layer airdrop illustrates a mismatch in users expectations and market conditions. Why is the community angry with the biggest Ethereum restaking platform Read More.

By @pictureinthenoise [ 29 Min read ] Step-by-step guide on how to finetune wav2vec2 XLS-R for automatic speech recognition using a Spanish language training dataset. Read More.

By @matejsmycka [ 4 Min read ] Static application security testing (SAST) is a subset of static code analysis used to increase the security and reliability of the code. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️