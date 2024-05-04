Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    The Noonification: Read Code Like a Hacker With the SAST (5/4/2024)by@hackernoonnewsletter
    292 reads

    The Noonification: Read Code Like a Hacker With the SAST (5/4/2024)

    by HackerNoon NewsletterMay 4th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    5/4/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    featured image - The Noonification: Read Code Like a Hacker With the SAST (5/4/2024)
    HackerNoon Newsletter HackerNoon profile picture

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    EigenLayer Airdrop Has Highlighted the Problems in the Crypto Market

    By @dariavolkova [ 6 Min read ] Eigen Layer airdrop illustrates a mismatch in users expectations and market conditions. Why is the community angry with the biggest Ethereum restaking platform Read More.

    Working With Wav2vec2 Part 1: Finetuning XLS-R for Automatic Speech Recognition

    By @pictureinthenoise [ 29 Min read ] Step-by-step guide on how to finetune wav2vec2 XLS-R for automatic speech recognition using a Spanish language training dataset. Read More.

    Read Code Like a Hacker With the SAST

    By @matejsmycka [ 4 Min read ] Static application security testing (SAST) is a subset of static code analysis used to increase the security and reliability of the code. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    HackerNoon Newsletter HackerNoon profile picture
    HackerNoon Newsletter@hackernoonnewsletter
    Get Hacker Noon's top homepage stories delivered to your inbox every day at noon
    Read my storiesWhat's New in the HackerNoon Newsletter?

    TOPICS

    purcat-imghackernoon #noonification #hackernoon-newsletter #latest-tect-stories #crypto #automated-speech-recognition #hacking

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: How Can Enterprises Utilize Edge Computer Vision? (1/14/2023)
    by noonification
    Jan 14, 2023
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Transcribe Your Video Conferences With Automated Speech Recognition
    by wingofagriffin
    Jun 15, 2022
    #python
    Article Thumbnail
    Working With Wav2vec2 Part 1: Finetuning XLS-R for Automatic Speech Recognition
    by pictureinthenoise
    May 04, 2024
    #automated-speech-recognition
    Article Thumbnail
    Working with wav2vec2 Part 2 - Running Inference on Finetuned ASR Models
    by pictureinthenoise
    May 07, 2024
    #automated-speech-recognition
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: The Opt Out Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced! (5/7/2024)
    by noonification
    May 07, 2024
    #noonification
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas