The Noonification: The Opt Out Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced! (5/7/2024)

By @hackernooncontests [ 4 Min read ] Aut Labs HackerNoon bring you the results for the first round of the Opt Out writing contest. Read More.

By @pictureinthenoise [ 11 Min read ] Step-by-step guide on how to run inference on a finetuned wav2vec2 XLS-R model. Read More.

By @shai.almog [ 7 Min read ] Learn how embracing failure can improve your apps quality, leading to early error detection, robust error handling, and better overall stability. Read More.

By @dmytrospilka [ 5 Min read ] Heavy is the head that wears the crown during a Wall Street bull run, and Nvidia’s status as the king of the ongoing generative AI boom. Read More.

By @kamalsamaila [ 18 Min read ] Design steel base plates with Python. Calculate area, thickness, concrete strength. Viktor SDK turns code into web app for 3D visualization Read More.