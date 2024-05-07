The Noonification: The Opt Out Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced! (5/7/2024)

Search icon
    by HackerNoon NewsletterMay 7th, 2024
    5/7/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time!

    The Opt Out Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced!

    By @hackernooncontests [ 4 Min read ] Aut Labs HackerNoon bring you the results for the first round of the Opt Out writing contest. Read More.

    Working with wav2vec2 Part 2 - Running Inference on Finetuned ASR Models

    By @pictureinthenoise [ 11 Min read ] Step-by-step guide on how to run inference on a finetuned wav2vec2 XLS-R model. Read More.

    Failure is Required, So Embrace It: Understanding Fail-Safe and Fail-Fast Strategies In Software

    By @shai.almog [ 7 Min read ] Learn how embracing failure can improve your apps quality, leading to early error detection, robust error handling, and better overall stability. Read More.

    Nvidia’s Shaky Q2 Underlines the Stock as Generative AI’s Sentiment Litmus Test

    By @dmytrospilka [ 5 Min read ] Heavy is the head that wears the crown during a Wall Street bull run, and Nvidia’s status as the king of the ongoing generative AI boom. Read More.

    How to Create a Steel Base Plate Design Web App Using Python and Viktor

    How to Create a Steel Base Plate Design Web App Using Python and Viktor

By @kamalsamaila [ 18 Min read ] Design steel base plates with Python. Calculate area, thickness, concrete strength. Viktor SDK turns code into web app for 3D visualization Read More.

