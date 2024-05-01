Search icon
    The Noonification: How to Create a CI/CD Pipeline Using GitHub and AWS EC2 (5/1/2024)

    by HackerNoon NewsletterMay 1st, 2024
    5/1/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    Never Rely on UUID for Authentication: Generation Vulnerabilities and Best Practices

    By @mochalov [ 8 Min read ] The risks and best practices of using UUIDs for authentication, uncovering vulnerabilities, and secure implementation strategies. Read More.

    The Quietest in the Room: How Being Observant Cultivates Lifelong Success

    By @benoitmalige [ 10 Min read ] Discover how embracing silence and observance can transform your communication and open up a world of opportunities previously overshadowed by noise. Read More.

    Mission Generation Using Classic Machine Learning and Recurrent Neural Networks in Zombie State

    By @evlko [ 15 Min read ] We’ll walk through the big picture of generating missions using classic machine learning and recurrent neural networks for roguelike games. Read More.

    Biden-⁠Harris Administration Commends Federal Agencies for Completing Key AI Actions in 180 Days

    By @whitehouse [ 6 Min read ] Learn the progress made by federal agencies in implementing key AI actions outlined in Bidens Executive Order, focusing on AI safety, equity, innovation more Read More.

    How to Create a CI/CD Pipeline Using GitHub and AWS EC2

    By @wesleybaxterhuber [ 6 Min read ] Creating a CI / CD Pipeline for a webservice on github connected to an AWS Ec2 server Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

    About Author

    HackerNoon Newsletter
    HackerNoon Newsletter@hackernoonnewsletter
    Get Hacker Noon's top homepage stories delivered to your inbox every day at noon
