Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Meet MinIO: The HackerNoon Company of the Weekby@companyoftheweek
    830 reads
    830 reads

    Meet MinIO: The HackerNoon Company of the Week

    by Company of the WeekMay 4th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow
    ru-flagRUtr-flagTRko-flagKOde-flagDEbn-flagBNes-flagEShi-flagHIzh-flagZHvi-flagVIfr-flagFRpt-flagPTja-flagJA
    EN

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    We are back with another article for the HackerNoon Company of the Week series! Every week we feature an awesome tech brand from our tech company database, making their evergreen mark on the internet. This unique HackerNoon database ranks S&P 500 companies and top startups of the year alike.This week, we present our business blogging partner MinIO - a high-performance, S3 compatible object store, built for large scale AI/ML, data lake and database workloads. It runs on-prem and on any cloud (public or private) and from the data center to the edge. MinIO also offers features like data replication, lifecycle management and high availability, making it a top choice for modern cloud-native applications.
    featured image - Meet MinIO: The HackerNoon Company of the Week
    Company of the Week HackerNoon profile picture

    We are back with another article for the HackerNoon Company of the Week series! Every week we feature an awesome tech brand from our tech company database, making their evergreen mark on the internet. This unique HackerNoon database ranks S&P 500 companies and top startups of the year alike.

    This week, we present our business blogging partnerMinIO - a high-performance, S3 compatible object store, built for large scale AI/ML, data lake and database workloads. It runs on-prem and on any cloud (public or private) and from the data center to the edge. MinIO also offers features like data replication, lifecycle management and high availability, making it a top choice for modern cloud-native applications.


    Wanna be part of HackerNoon’s evergreen tech company database? Request Your Tech Company Page on HackerNoon!


    Meet MinIO: #FunFact

    Do you know that MinIO is open source under GNU AGPL v3? Open source is the key driver of technological innovation and here's how the company shares its support and belief in the role of open source in AI revolution:

    "Embracing a philosophy of extreme open innovation, companies that truly participate in open-source software development challenge traditional notions of competitive advantage by acknowledging that not all good code or great ideas reside within their organization. This shift supports the argument that shared innovations within the open-source ecosystem lead to faster market growth, providing even smaller software firms with more limited R&D funds the opportunity to benefit from R&D spillovers present in open-source software. This is because, in contrast to traditional outsourcing, open innovation enhances internal resources by leveraging the collective intelligence of the community, without diminishing internal R&D efforts. Meaning that open-source software companies don’t have to sacrifice their budgets to pursue thought leadership and code outside their organization."



    MinIO’s Top Stories on HackerNoon

    MinIO has published 43 stories via HackerNoon Business Blogging Program, and has generated 2 years 23 days and 29 minutes of reading time! Here are our top 3 favorite stories by MinIO:



    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Company of the Week HackerNoon profile picture
    Company of the Week@companyoftheweek
    We feature the top tech brands from the HackerNoon's Tech Company Database, making their evergreen mark on the internet.
    Read my storiesRequest Your Tech Company News Page on HackerNoon

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-companies #tech-companies #trending-tech-companies #hackernoon-company-of-the-week #hackernoon-company-database #hackernoon #minio #hackernoon-top-story #tech-company-news-pages

    Languages

    hackernoon-top-storyEnglishhackernoon-esEspañolhackernoon-hiहिंदीhackernoon-zh中国人hackernoon-frFrançaishackernoon-bnবাংলাhackernoon-ruРусскийhackernoon-viTiếng Việthackernoon-ptPortuguêshackernoon-ja日本語hackernoon-deDeutschhackernoon-ko한국인hackernoon-trTürkçe

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Equityzen
    Boorghani

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Meet inDrive: The HackerNoon Company of the Week
    by companyoftheweek
    Apr 25, 2024
    #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    LinkedIn
    by google
    Apr 16, 2019
    #hello
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: The Battle Between Proprietary and Open Source AI (11/3/2023)
    by noonification
    Nov 03, 2023
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Immigrant Teens Are Working Dangerous Night Shifts in Factories (11/21/2022)
    by noonification
    Nov 21, 2022
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Tired of ChatGPT? Try These 6 Alternatives Instead (11/10/2023)
    by noonification
    Nov 10, 2023
    #noonification
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas