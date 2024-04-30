May 2024's Must-Play List: The Top 10 Game Releases You Can't Miss

After an April full of exciting game releases like The Crew Motorfest, Stellar Blade, and No Rest for the Wicked, May isn’t staying even a bit behind. In this story, we are going to check out the 10 best games to be released this month. Personally, I can’t wait to play them, and you shouldn’t miss out too.

Endless Ocean Luminous - May 2

Following the steps of his predecessors, Endless Ocean Luminous puts you in control of a scuba diver to explore the fictional Velled Sea, with over 500 species for you to discover. Team up with folks all over the world, because now, the matches allow groups of up to 30 people to explore sunk temples and shipwrecks.

Crow Country - May 9

With a retro style, Cow Country tries to bring to life the golden era of horror games; using a tank camera, its art style and mechanics resemble a lot of the classic Resident Evil games in all its glory. In this game, you’re gonna explore an abandoned park to understand why Edward has closed it while solving many puzzles and mysteries.





A demo for Crow Country is available here.

Little Kitty, Big City - May 9

With a cutesy art style, Little Kitty, Big City lets you take control of a cat who is trying to go back home; you can mainly focus on finding your way back, or explore as a true cat would. Climb on people’s furniture, break their glasses, steal their objects, find collectibles, and interact with other animals before going home.

Homeworld 3 - May 13

Homeworld 3 is a galactic real-time strategy game where you can play solo, PvP, and Coop. It continues the award-winning story of Homeworld 2, with massive battles among the stars and nebulas.





Now, the game also includes a coop mode for up to 3 players, in a battle on the molds of roguelike. Team up with your friends in random fleet battles while obtaining artifacts to improve your ships.

The Rogue Prince of Persia - May 14

The Rogue Prince of Persia is a new take on the franchise. This time, in the hands of Evil Empire, the creators of Dead Cells, this new entry will get a different art style from its predecessor and will have a roguelike gameplay, which the team at Evil Empire are professionals doing.





The game will also feature a procedurally generated map, set place around the city of Ctesiphon. You will battle the Hun army that was sent to destroy the city, and it is your job to prevent it.

Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut - May 16

The once-Playstation exclusive is making its way to PC this month. This version includes everything from the original version and some extra functionalities due to the power of the PC.





Enjoy the Tsushima island with unlocked FPS and multiple graphic customizations, support to super ultra-wide monitors, increase the performance using the functionalities of your GPU, like DLSS, FSR, and XeSS, and enjoy high-quality sync with Japanese, due to real-time cutscene rendering.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 - May 21

In the sequel Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, we follow again the story of Senua while she battles for survival on the Viking Island. There, you will fight to save the victims of the tyranny while dealing with her own darkness.

System Shock: Remake - May 21

The complete remake of the 1994 cult System Shock that was released for PC in 2023 is now making its way to consoles.





In this game, you live in Cidadela Station, but everything gets out of hand when the most advanced AI takes control of everything, turning its people into cyborgs and mutants looking for blood. Fight for survival and destroy SHODAN before it destroys you.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - May 23

Initially released for the GameCube in 2004, Super Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door is an RPG praised by critics and won the RPG of the Year award in 2005. In this entry, you will take the role of Mario, while he tries to save Princess Peach from the hands of Grodus, collecting all the Crystal Stars and making new friends along the way.

F1 24 - May 31

That is the newest entry in the F1 yearly franchise; it includes more refined graphics, a revamped campaign, a new physics system that impacts the performance of your car, crossplay, and a VR mode.





Those were the games I’m keeping an eye on this month; let me know what games you are interested in this month or if I missed an important game in the comments below.



