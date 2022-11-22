Search icon
    The Noonification: Musk Took The Twitter Joke Too Far (11/22/2022)

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    What Will Netflix Games Look Like, and How Will Users Play Them, in 2023?
    By @freefrom2510 [ 4 Min read ] Its hard to predict the future, but this article takes a stab at what Netflix gaming will look like in 2023. Read More.

    Why Did Today Feel like a Black Mirror Episode?
    By @strfsh [ 5 Min read ] Are the recent tech giant privacy policy updates of September 2022 pushing us further into dystopia? strfsh live report Read More.

    Musk Took The Twitter Joke Too Far
    By @sheharyarkhan [ 4 Min read ] Elon Musk has no one but himself to blame for the predicament he finds himself in. What could have been a joke has ended up costing the meme lord $44 billion. Read More.

    Weekly Web3 Brand Tracker: Nike Web3 Platform, Manchester United NFTs, and More 🔭
    By @annalooksup [ 3 Min read ] Nike launches new web3 platform Swoosh. Nike’s community to ‘co-create the future of Nike Users can access virtual events and purchase digital wearables. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️

