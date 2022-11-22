The Noonification: Musk Took The Twitter Joke Too Far (11/22/2022)

LEARN MORE ABOUT @NOONIFICATION 'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @freefrom2510 [ 4 Min read ] Its hard to predict the future, but this article takes a stab at what Netflix gaming will look like in 2023. Read More.

By @strfsh [ 5 Min read ] Are the recent tech giant privacy policy updates of September 2022 pushing us further into dystopia? strfsh live report Read More.

By @sheharyarkhan [ 4 Min read ] Elon Musk has no one but himself to blame for the predicament he finds himself in. What could have been a joke has ended up costing the meme lord $44 billion. Read More.

By @annalooksup [ 3 Min read ] Nike launches new web3 platform Swoosh. Nike's community to 'co-create the future of Nike Users can access virtual events and purchase digital wearables.