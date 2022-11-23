Search icon
    The Noonification: In Search For Future Crypto Trends (11/23/2022)

    The Noonification: In Search For Future Crypto Trends (11/23/2022)

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    The Defi Writing Contest: Round 3 Results Announced!
    image

    By @hackernooncontests [ 3 Min read ] Hackers! We are back with the Round 3 results announcement of one of the BIGGEST writing contests - The DeFi Writing Contest by SORA HackerNoon. Read More.

    In Search For Future Crypto Trends
    image

    By @moderneremite [ 21 Min read ] Future trends in crypto might revolve around metaverse and NFT, Zero Knowledge proofs, evolution of DeFi, growth of Social Identity importance, and Multi-Chain. Read More.

    Anthony Scaramucci On FTX Meltdown At Benzinga’s Future Of Crypto Conference
    image

    By @benzinga [ 2 Min read ] The Future of Crypto conference topics will consider the future direction of a crypto sector that’s been “cut to ribbons” this year, in light of recent events. Read More.

    OPCraft is the Best On-Chain Gaming Experiment To Date
    image

    By @bankless [ 4 Min read ] OPCraft is an onchain 3D voxel game built on the modular “build your own blockchain” system that the creators of the Optimism L2 system. Read More.

    From Media Production Lead to Full Stack Engineer in Six Months
    image

    By @evansoohoo [ 4 Min read ] Story and advice from a self-taught full-stack engineer Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️

    image

    Get started with this writing template

