The Noonification: In Search For Future Crypto Trends (11/23/2022)

LEARN MORE ABOUT @NOONIFICATION 'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

LEARN MORE ABOUT @NOONIFICATION 'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @hackernooncontests [ 3 Min read ] Hackers! We are back with the Round 3 results announcement of one of the BIGGEST writing contests - The DeFi Writing Contest by SORA HackerNoon. Read More.

By @moderneremite [ 21 Min read ] Future trends in crypto might revolve around metaverse and NFT, Zero Knowledge proofs, evolution of DeFi, growth of Social Identity importance, and Multi-Chain. Read More.

By @benzinga [ 2 Min read ] The Future of Crypto conference topics will consider the future direction of a crypto sector that’s been “cut to ribbons” this year, in light of recent events. Read More.

By @bankless [ 4 Min read ] OPCraft is an onchain 3D voxel game built on the modular “build your own blockchain” system that the creators of the Optimism L2 system. Read More.

By @evansoohoo [ 4 Min read ] Story and advice from a self-taught full-stack engineer Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️