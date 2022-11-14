Search icon
    356 reads

    The Noonification: Top 10 CSS Performance Tips (11/14/2022)

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time!

    Building Your First Python GUI With Tkinter
    image

    By @pictureinthenoise [ 13 Min read ] Beginner Python tutorial explaining the basics of Tkinter GUI application development Read More.

    Top 10 CSS Performance Tips
    image

    By @wownetort [ 5 Min read ] Hi everyone! There are a lot of tips and tricks about CSS styling. But not in this article. Today I want to talk about how to use CSS more efficiently and make Read More.

    Why the Collapse of the Biggest Crypto Rivalry Shouldnt Scare You
    image

    By @scott-d.-clary [ 9 Min read ] Daniel Roberts | The Biggest Crypto Rivalry Just Blew Up — But Don’t Let It Scare You Read More.

    How to Hack Content Moderation in the Metaverse: Lessons from Web2.0
    image

    By @futuristiclawyer [ 7 Min read ] A post about content moderation and how Reddits community point system could be used to supplement and eventually replace moderators Read More.

    The Life and Times of Adobe Flash Player Gaming
    image

    By @strateh76 [ 15 Min read ] I tell how Adobe Flash Player expanded the video game audience, spawned the indie movement, created the basis for social and mobile gaming, and why Flash died. Read More.

