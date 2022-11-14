The Noonification: Top 10 CSS Performance Tips (11/14/2022)

LEARN MORE ABOUT @NOONIFICATION 'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

LEARN MORE ABOUT @NOONIFICATION 'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @pictureinthenoise [ 13 Min read ] Beginner Python tutorial explaining the basics of Tkinter GUI application development Read More.

By @wownetort [ 5 Min read ] Hi everyone! There are a lot of tips and tricks about CSS styling. But not in this article. Today I want to talk about how to use CSS more efficiently and make Read More.

By @scott-d.-clary [ 9 Min read ] Daniel Roberts | The Biggest Crypto Rivalry Just Blew Up — But Don’t Let It Scare You Read More.

By @futuristiclawyer [ 7 Min read ] A post about content moderation and how Reddits community point system could be used to supplement and eventually replace moderators Read More.

By @strateh76 [ 15 Min read ] I tell how Adobe Flash Player expanded the video game audience, spawned the indie movement, created the basis for social and mobile gaming, and why Flash died. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️