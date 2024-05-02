Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Loss of Amazon Rainforest Resilience: Investigation of Resilience Loss in AMSR2’s X-Bandby@escholar
    329 reads
    329 reads

    Loss of Amazon Rainforest Resilience: Investigation of Resilience Loss in AMSR2’s X-Band

    by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for ScholarsMay 2nd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The Amazon rainforest (ARF) is threatened by deforestation and climate change, which could trigger a regime shift to a savanna-like state.
    featured image - Loss of Amazon Rainforest Resilience: Investigation of Resilience Loss in AMSR2’s X-Band
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.

    Authors:

    (1) Lana L. Blaschke, Earth System Modelling, School of Engineering and Design, Technical University of Munich, Munich, Germany, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Potsdam, Germany and [email protected];

    (2) Da Nian, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Potsdam, Germany;

    (3) Sebastian Bathiany, Earth System Modelling, School of Engineering and Design, Technical University of Munich, Munich, Germany, and Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Potsdam, Germany;

    (4) Maya Ben-Yami, Earth System Modelling, School of Engineering and Design, Technical University of Munich, Munich, Germany, and Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Potsdam, Germany;

    (5) Taylor Smith, Institute of Geosciences, University of Potsdam, 14476 Potsdam, Germany;

    (6) Chris A. Boulton, Global Systems Institute, University of Exeter, EX4 4QE Exeter, UK ;

    (7) Niklas Boers, Earth System Modelling, School of Engineering and Design, Technical University of Munich, Munich, Germany, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Potsdam, Germany, Global Systems Institute, University of Exeter, EX4 4QE Exeter, UK, and Department of Mathematics, University of Exeter, EX4 4QF Exeter, UK.

    INVESTIGATION OF RESILIENCE LOSS IN AMSR2’S X-BAND

    Text S7. The influence of forest loss for the years 2021 to 2022

    The X-band of AMSR2 results from the observation of a shorter wavelength compared to the two C-bands. This leads to less sensitivity to aboveground biomass, which is why the results are less likely to indicate whether the ARF is loosing resilience or not. For completeness, Figures S7 and S8 show the results for the X-band. While the spatial correlation is more often increasing than not, which is comparable to the results in the C-bands, this is not the case for variance and AC1 (Figure S7). While the percentage of cells in Figure S8a) exhibiting a positive trend in all three indicators is still above what would be expected by random (12.5 %), it is far less than detected for AMSR2’s C-bands.


    Figure S7: Change in single indicators of CSD based on AMSR2’s band X. Trends in variance, AC1, and Spatial Correlation for the X-band of AMSR2.


    Figure S8: Summary of indicators of CSD based on AMSR2’s band X. This Figure shows a) the number of indicators with a positive trend per cell and b) the spatially averaged evolution of the single indicators over time.

    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars@escholar
    We publish the best academic work (that's too often lost to peer reviews & the TA's desk) to the global tech community
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgsociety #climate-change #amazon-rainforest-resilience #optical-satellite-data #spatial-correlation #forest-dieback #anthropogenic-global-warming #critical-slowing-down #evapo-transpiration

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Questionnaire Result Verification in Smart Contracts
    by escholar
    Feb 02, 2024
    #zero-knowledge-proofs
    Article Thumbnail
    Loss of Amazon Rainforest Resilience: Materials and Methods
    by escholar
    May 02, 2024
    #climate-change
    Article Thumbnail
    Loss of Amazon Rainforest Resilience: Results
    by escholar
    May 02, 2024
    #climate-change
    Article Thumbnail
    Loss of Amazon Rainforest Resilience: Abstract and Introduction
    by escholar
    May 02, 2024
    #climate-change
    Article Thumbnail
    Loss of Amazon Rainforest Resilience: Conclusions
    by escholar
    May 02, 2024
    #climate-change
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas