Loss of Amazon Rainforest Resilience: Investigation of Resilience Loss in AMSR2’s X-Band

INVESTIGATION OF RESILIENCE LOSS IN AMSR2’S X-BAND

Text S7. The influence of forest loss for the years 2021 to 2022

The X-band of AMSR2 results from the observation of a shorter wavelength compared to the two C-bands. This leads to less sensitivity to aboveground biomass, which is why the results are less likely to indicate whether the ARF is loosing resilience or not. For completeness, Figures S7 and S8 show the results for the X-band. While the spatial correlation is more often increasing than not, which is comparable to the results in the C-bands, this is not the case for variance and AC1 (Figure S7). While the percentage of cells in Figure S8a) exhibiting a positive trend in all three indicators is still above what would be expected by random (12.5 %), it is far less than detected for AMSR2’s C-bands.







