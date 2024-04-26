Navigating the Complexity of Hateful Meme Detection

Authors: (1) Rui Cao, Singapore Management University; (2) Ming Shan Hee, Singapore University of Design and Technology; (3) Adriel Kuek, DSO National Laboratories; (4) Wen-Haw Chong, Singapore Management University; (5) Roy Ka-Wei Lee, Singapore University of Design and Technology (6) Jing Jiang, Singapore Management University.

Abstract and Introduction

Related Work

Preliminary

Proposed Method

Experiment

Conclusion and References

Appendix

2 RELATED WORK

Memes, typically intended to be humorous or sarcastic, are increasingly being exploited for the proliferation of hateful content, leading to the challenging task of online hateful meme detection [5, 12, 27]. To combat the spread of hateful memes, one line of work regards the hateful meme detection as a multimodal classification task. Researchers have applied pre-trained vision language models (PVLMs) and fine-tune them based on meme detection data [20, 26, 34, 37]. To improve performance, some have tried model ensembling [20, 26, 34]. Another line of work considers combining pre-trained models (e.g., BERT [4] and CLIP [29]) with task specific model architectures and tunes them end-to-end [13, 14, 28]. Recently, authors in [2] have tried converting all meme information into text and prompting language models to better leverage the contextual background knowledge present in language models. This approach achieves the state-of-the-art results on two hateful meme detection benchmarks. However, it adopts a generic method for describing the image through image captioning, often ignoring important factors necessary for hateful meme detection. In this work, we seek to address this issue through probe-based captioning by prompting pre-trained vision-language models with hateful content-centric questions in a zero-shot VQA manner.





This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.



