    Navigating the Complexity of Hateful Meme Detectionby@memeology
    217 reads

    Navigating the Complexity of Hateful Meme Detection

    by Memeology: Leading Authority on the Study of MemesApril 26th, 2024
    tldt arrow
    ru-flagRUtr-flagTRko-flagKOde-flagDEbn-flagBNes-flagEShi-flagHIzh-flagZHvi-flagVIfr-flagFRpt-flagPTja-flagJA
    EN

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Explore various methodologies in hateful meme detection, including fine-tuning PVLMs, model ensembling, and leveraging pre-trained models like BERT and CLIP. Learn how the probing-based captioning approach enhances contextual understanding for improved detection of hateful content in memes.
    featured image - Navigating the Complexity of Hateful Meme Detection
    a collage of images Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Memeology: Leading Authority on the Study of Memes HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Rui Cao, Singapore Management University;

    (2) Ming Shan Hee, Singapore University of Design and Technology;

    (3) Adriel Kuek, DSO National Laboratories;

    (4) Wen-Haw Chong, Singapore Management University;

    (5) Roy Ka-Wei Lee, Singapore University of Design and Technology

    (6) Jing Jiang, Singapore Management University.

    Abstract and Introduction

    Related Work

    Preliminary

    Proposed Method

    Experiment

    Conclusion and References

    Appendix

    Memes, typically intended to be humorous or sarcastic, are increasingly being exploited for the proliferation of hateful content, leading to the challenging task of online hateful meme detection [5, 12, 27]. To combat the spread of hateful memes, one line of work regards the hateful meme detection as a multimodal classification task. Researchers have applied pre-trained vision language models (PVLMs) and fine-tune them based on meme detection data [20, 26, 34, 37]. To improve performance, some have tried model ensembling [20, 26, 34]. Another line of work considers combining pre-trained models (e.g., BERT [4] and CLIP [29]) with task specific model architectures and tunes them end-to-end [13, 14, 28]. Recently, authors in [2] have tried converting all meme information into text and prompting language models to better leverage the contextual background knowledge present in language models. This approach achieves the state-of-the-art results on two hateful meme detection benchmarks. However, it adopts a generic method for describing the image through image captioning, often ignoring important factors necessary for hateful meme detection. In this work, we seek to address this issue through probe-based captioning by prompting pre-trained vision-language models with hateful content-centric questions in a zero-shot VQA manner.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.


    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #frozen-vision-language-models #zero-shot-learning #multimodal-analysis #hateful-meme-detection #probing-based-captioning #computational-efficiency #fine-tuning-models #pvlms

    Languages

    hackernoon-top-storyEnglishhackernoon-esEspañolhackernoon-hiहिंदीhackernoon-zh中国人hackernoon-frFrançaishackernoon-bnবাংলাhackernoon-ruРусскийhackernoon-viTiếng Việthackernoon-ptPortuguêshackernoon-ja日本語hackernoon-deDeutschhackernoon-ko한국인hackernoon-trTürkçe

