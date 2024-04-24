XOCIETY Brings AAA Gaming To Web3 With Sui

**PALO ALTO, CA, April 24th, 2024/GamingWire/--**Web3 Gaming is evolving, and in a significant move, XOCIETY, one of Web3’s most anticipated games, is partnering with Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui, an innovative Layer 1 and smart contract platform. XOCIETY and Mysten Labs will work together to revolutionize gaming in the Web3 space.





Through this partnership, NDUS Interactive will launch XOCIETY on Sui, with the full support of Mysten Labs. Sui and XOCIETY represent a perfect match for showing the true potential of Web3 gaming. NDUS Interactive is eager for players to play and experience XOCIETY across Sui offline & online events. XOCIETY will move into early access in Q4 of 2024.





XOCIETY, a Pop Shooter featuring RPG elements, dynamic PvP, and immersive PvE experiences, is poised to redefine gaming standards in the Web 3.0 era. With cutting-edge technology and a commitment to innovation, XOCIETY promises to deliver true AAA gaming to players worldwide.





Developed by TeamNDUS, XOCIETY’s core leadership team has experience from global game companies such as NCSOFT, Nexon, and Krafton. Stacked with development, business, and art talent. Standout team members include:





Myoungjin Lee, Creative Artist & Author of Ragnarok original. Sang Chung, Business Director, former Head of PlayDapp, the first Korean web3 company to list on Coinbase & Binance Jeffry Kim, Lead Director, 20 Years of Experience, multiple lead experience of dev projects for NCSOFT, NEXON. XOCIETY’s partnership with Mysten Labs is the first in a series of catalysts to push AAA Web3 gaming in the mainstream.

About Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives of Meta’s Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for web3. Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com

About Sui

Sui is the first Layer 1 blockchain designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater for the next billion users in web3. Developed by Mysten Labs, Sui is horizontally scalable to support a wide range of dApp development with unrivaled speed at low cost.





The first-of-its-kind platform brings users a general-purpose blockchain with high throughput, instant settlement speeds, rich on-chain assets, and user-friendly web3 experiences. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain, designed from bottom up to meet the needs of the next billion users in crypto. Learn more: https://sui.io

Wangler

Lexi

Mysten Labs

[email protected]

This story was distributed as a release by Gamingwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.



