Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    A Comparative Algorithm Audit of Conspiracies on the Net: Limitationsby@browserology

    A Comparative Algorithm Audit of Conspiracies on the Net: Limitations

    by Browserology: Study & Science of Internet BrowsersApril 26th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    A comparative algorithm audit of the distribution of conspiratorial information in search results across five search engines.
    featured image - A Comparative Algorithm Audit of Conspiracies on the Net: Limitations
    Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Aleksandra Urman, She is a corresponding author from Department of Informatics, University of Zurich, Switzerland;

    (2) Mykola Makhortykh, Institute of Communication and Media Studies, University of Bern, Switzerland;

    (3) Roberto Ulloa, GESIS - Leibniz-Institut für Sozialwissenschaften, Germany;

    (4) Juhi Kulshrestha, Department of Politics and Public Administration, University of Konstanz, Germany.

    Limitations

    One limitation of the present study is that our selection of queries does not cover the whole range of existing conspiracy theories (Douglas et al., 2019) or all possible queries regarding a specific conspiracy theory, however, encompassing all theories or queries is arguably impossible, and our study should be treated as a first step towards more comprehensive analyses of conspiratorial information spread via SEs. Though the number of included theories is limited, we suggest that our approach is already more comprehensive than that of the majority of studies that focus on the spread of one specific theory online (with notable exceptions such as Mahl et al., 2021). As there is no established resource regarding the popularity of certain theories worldwide, our selection of queries was based on the internal discussions between authors, during which we tried to select the theories that are, first, in broad circulation and, second, that are “popular” worldwide, not within a single country.


    Another limitation of the present study is our focus on just three anglophone Western locations and on one language - English. This makes our analysis Western- and English-centric. We aim to address this in future work by conducting studies on the topic with broader linguistic and geographic focus.


    Finally, while we collected the data over two collection rounds to increase the robustness of the findings, these rounds were relatively close to each other. In the future, research infrastructure that enables more longitudinal data collection will be established to trace long-term changes (or their lack) in SEs’ outputs.

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers HackerNoon profile picture
    Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers@browserology
    100% aware of the way quirks and bugs affect each browser.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #algorithm-audit #web-search-audit #search-results-audit #search-engine-comparisons #conspiracies-on-the-net #conspiracy-promoting-results #web-search-engines #web-search-output-quality

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Web Search Results: Biases, Inaccuracies and Their Consequences
    by browserology
    Apr 26, 2024
    #algorithm-audit
    Article Thumbnail
    A Comparative Algorithm Audit of Conspiracies on the Net: Abstract and Introduction
    by browserology
    Apr 26, 2024
    #algorithm-audit
    Article Thumbnail
    A Comparative Algorithm Audit: Conspiracy Theories in the Online Environments
    by browserology
    Apr 26, 2024
    #algorithm-audit
    Article Thumbnail
    A Comparative Algorithm Audit of Conspiracies on the Net: Research Questions
    by browserology
    Apr 26, 2024
    #algorithm-audit
    Article Thumbnail
    A Comparative Algorithm Audit of Conspiracies on the Net: Results
    by browserology
    Apr 26, 2024
    #algorithm-audit
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas