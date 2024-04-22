Unlocking IDO Event ROI Potential with Multi-Launchpad Strategy.

The Most Anticipated GameFi Opportunity - $FURY IDO - Unites Three Major Fundraisers.

Engines of Fury has captured Gamefi interest as the first top-down extraction shooter developed by a AAA gaming team in the Web3, and now the hype is off the charts as the team announces an upcoming $FURY (Single game token) IDO with an elite lineup of launchpads accelerating & backing it.





Power of multiple fundraisers

For the first time ever, three major powerhouses—ChainGPT Pad, SidusPad, and Ape Terminal—are teaming up for a token launch event. This collaboration will lead to an expansive reach, tapping into a combined community of over 2 million alongside a 400+ KOLs network for maximum visibility & hype for the event.





Lead Fundraiser & #1 crypto AI infrastructure ChainGPT (launchpad & accelerator)

Total raise: 250,000 USDT or 1,250,000 $FURY

This accelerator is like the Usain Bolt of the crypto world, selling out IDO allocations faster than you can say “blockchain.” With a network of top industry KOLs and a whopping 1M+ active community, they’re not just participants; they’re pioneers leading the charge.

📖 Research page: https://pad.chaingpt.org/buy-token/75





GameFi legend & one of the most successful IDO breakers - SidusPad (launchpad & accelerator)

Total raise: 150,000 USDT or 750,000 $FURY

Founded by top industry pros behind SIDUS Heroes (!) — one of the most successful GameFi IDOs that raised over $21M, SidusPad combines token launch savvy with deep gaming industry insights.

📖 Research page: https://www.siduspad.io/project/engines-of-fury



Bold ROI makers - Ape Terminal (launchpad)

Total raise: 150,000 USDT or 750,000 $FURY

Here’s where the magic happens. Known for their picky project selection and ROI-driven strategy, Ape Terminal is like the Midas touch of launchpads. Boasting an average ROI of 17x and peaks of 39x, with launch day volumes sometimes hitting the $100M mark, they’re the heavyweight champion in the ring of IDOs.





Connecting the strengths of multiple fundraisers to promote a single TGE can be an ultimate accelerator for the ROI & after-TGE performance and is increasingly becoming an industry standard.





Engines of Fury is a F2P post-apocalyptic top-down extraction shooter, powered by a single deflationary token $FURY & NFTs.

Built by a team of talents from top web3 projects, AAA titles, Blizzard, Activision, Ubisoft & Unity. Backed by industry leaders: Animoca Brands, Metavest Capital, Maven Capital, Double Peek Group & many more.





🐦 Twitter 🎮 Discord 📺 Twitch 🕺 Tiktok 💬 Telegram 🖼️ Instagram ▶️ Youtube

This story was distributed under HackerNoon’s Brand As An Author Program. Learn more about the program here.



