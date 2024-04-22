Search icon
    Unlocking IDO Event ROI Potential with Multi-Launchpad Strategy.

    by Engines of Fury
April 22nd, 2024
    Engines of Fury is the first top-down extraction shooter developed by a AAA gaming team in the Web3. ChainGPT Pad, SidusPad, and Ape Terminal are teaming up for a token launch event. This collaboration will lead to an expansive reach, alongside 400+ KOLs network for maximum hype for the event.
    The Most Anticipated GameFi Opportunity - $FURY IDO - Unites Three Major Fundraisers.

    Engines of Fury has captured Gamefi interest as the first top-down extraction shooter developed by a AAA gaming team in the Web3, and now the hype is off the charts as the team announces an upcoming $FURY (Single game token)  IDO with an elite lineup of launchpads accelerating & backing it.


    Engines of Fury - the first web3 top-down extraction shooter. Built by AAA game development team from Blizzard, Ubisoft, and Activision, with core design contributions to titles such as WoW, Warcraft, Diablo, Metro Exodus, Assassin's Creed, etc.

    Power of multiple fundraisers

    For the first time ever, three major powerhouses—ChainGPT Pad, SidusPad, and Ape Terminal—are teaming up for a token launch event. This collaboration will lead to an expansive reach, tapping into a combined community of over 2 million alongside a 400+ KOLs network for maximum visibility & hype for the event.


    Lead Fundraiser & #1 crypto AI infrastructure ChainGPT (launchpad & accelerator)

    Total raise: 250,000 USDT or 1,250,000 $FURY
    This accelerator is like the Usain Bolt of the crypto world, selling out IDO allocations faster than you can say “blockchain.” With a network of top industry KOLs and a whopping 1M+ active community, they’re not just participants; they’re pioneers leading the charge.
    📖 Research page:https://pad.chaingpt.org/buy-token/75


    GameFi legend & one of the most successful IDO breakers - SidusPad (launchpad & accelerator)

    Total raise: 150,000 USDT or 750,000 $FURY
    Founded by top industry pros behind SIDUS Heroes (!) — one of the most successful GameFi IDOs that raised over $21M, SidusPad combines token launch savvy with deep gaming industry insights.
    📖 Research page:https://www.siduspad.io/project/engines-of-fury

    Bold ROI makers - Ape Terminal (launchpad)

    Total raise: 150,000 USDT or 750,000 $FURY
    Here’s where the magic happens. Known for their picky project selection and ROI-driven strategy, Ape Terminal is like the Midas touch of launchpads. Boasting an average ROI of 17x and peaks of 39x, with launch day volumes sometimes hitting the $100M mark, they’re the heavyweight champion in the ring of IDOs.


    Connecting the strengths of multiple fundraisers to promote a single TGE can be an ultimate accelerator for the ROI & after-TGE performance and is increasingly becoming an industry standard.


    Engines of Fury is a F2P post-apocalyptic top-down extraction shooter, powered by a single deflationary token $FURY & NFTs.

    Built by a team of talents from top web3 projects, AAA titles, Blizzard, Activision, Ubisoft & Unity. Backed by industry leaders: Animoca Brands, Metavest Capital, Maven Capital, Double Peek Group & many more.


    🐦 Twitter 🎮 Discord 📺 Twitch 🕺 Tiktok 💬 Telegram 🖼️ Instagram ▶️ Youtube

    This story was distributed under HackerNoon’s Brand As An Author Program. Learn more about the program here.


