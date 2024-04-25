6 Strategies and Tools to Manage Multiple Jobs Effectively





Hey everyone!





Are you managing multiple jobs or projects simultaneously? I don’t know about you, but it was super stressful for me when I was in that situation the first time.





Managing multiple jobs simultaneously requires a high level of organization, time management, and prioritization skills. Successfully juggling these responsibilities also depends on leveraging the right tools to keep track of tasks, deadlines, and communications efficiently.





Been there, done that. Here are 6 Strategies and Tools that I found helpful if you need to manage multiple jobs

6 Strategies to Manage Multiple Jobs

1. Clarify what you need to do

Define specific work for each job to prevent going around without knowing what has to be delivered.

2. Communicate / Align Openly

To do the first point well, you need to be transparent with your employers about your commitments (especially if you are working on multiple projects for him/her).





If you are working freelance, then you need to make sure you know the deliverables and deadlines well for each job.

3. Prioritize Tasks

Identify which tasks are most urgent or important each day or week. This helps in allocating your time and energy where they are most needed.





The easy and impactful way to do this is by using The Eisenhower Matrix.

4. Keep Track Of Your Schedule

After prioritizing tasks, diligent tracking ensures nothing falls through the cracks and deadlines are met.





To manage time for these jobs effectively, I’ve found the timeboxing method, calendar, and reminders super helpful.

5. Work Smart

Easier said than done 🙂 Finding ways to maximize efficiency without sacrificing quality is key. For me, the best way I found is:

(1) planning exhaustively first, reading best practices, aligning with managers, then

(2) doing deep work with the support of helpful tools.

6. Take Care of Yourself

Managing multiple jobs can be stressful and exhausting. Ensure you’re getting enough rest, eating well, and taking breaks to sustain your productivity and well-being.

1. Digital Calendars (Google Calendar)

I’ve used this to block time for each job, including specific tasks and deadlines. I also block my deep work time to get things done without distraction.





I use a notebook for simple todolist 🙂 but for project management, I use Google Sheets most of the time.





It’s a versatile and powerful tool for me. Because it’s basic, I don’t get into the trap of prettifying instead of working.





I opt for simplicity, so I use the timer clock on my computer. I set the countdown time based on each task length I decided.





4. AIs

I use ChatGPT and Gemini to quickly research new knowledge/definitions. They have been really helpful. Just need to remember to double-check the sources.





5. Note-Taking Apps

I used to use paper and Google Docs. But now I’m switching to Saner.ai because I can easily capture information while I’m researching, search notes I saved months ago, and use many AIs 🙂 It’s the tool we are building, so it fits my needs nicely.





I predominantly use Slack. One tip I’ve found is that turning on “deep work mode” and disabling notifications when needed significantly boosts productivity. This is because notifications from multiple projects are distracting sometimes.





So there you have it—my tried-and-tested methods to manage multiple jobs and projects simultaneously.





I hope you find these tips helpful in your own multitasking endeavors! 🚀