Are You In a Cold Conference Room? Here's How to Use Your Macbook as a Heater

Imagine that you are in cold conference room and you kind of feeling the cold on your head. What do you do when you are in a serious meeting and just can't get out?



If you have a MacBook, you might have a solution.



Use your terminal to run either of these commands to keep your CPU at above 80% or if you want you can run them both.



$ openssl speed



and/or



$ yes > /dev/null



The first command just outputs the ssl cryptography stats and it keeps your cpu busy. The second command just prints the character "y" into IO.



So try it out and let me know how it works! :D

