CompTIA Will Prepare You for an IT Career

The 21-21 CompTIA Master Certification Training Bundle includes more than 200 hours of training from ITU Online. It will guide you through 11 crucial exams to help you ace them on your first try. Because you'll have lifetime access to all course content, you can come and go as you please, learning at a pace that works for you. It has won a multitude of industry awards, including Best in Biz and Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The bundle includes cybersecurity, networking, cloud management and more.

Information technology is the fastest-growing industry in the world today. That's probably not surprising given how technology seems to permeate every part of our lives. IT covers a wide range of subfields and if you're graduating with a Computer Science degree or you just have a general interest in IT, it can be very difficult to know where to start.

How can you really say what you're interested in if you haven't really done the work? IT professionals make great money, but that should only be one part of your motivation to get into IT. You want a career that will excite you and fulfill you, too. Nobody wants to deal with burnout.

If you're interested in a career in IT, you need to get certified, which may seem like a complicated barrier to entry. That can be a blessing in disguise, however. You see, in order to get certified in a particular field, you'll have to pass a certification exam, which means you'll have to study for said exam. You remember studying, right?

As you prepare for certification exams in a number of fields, you'll discover really quickly what interests you and what doesn't. CompTIA is one of the top certifying bodies in the world, and they offer certifications in a wide range of topics, from cybersecurity and networking to cloud administration and much more. While CompTIA study guides can cost you more than $100, that's a lot to dedicate to just one subject.

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly, flexible approach to an IT career, the 2021 CompTIA Master Certification Training Bundle may serve you better.

This 11-course bundle includes more than 200 hours of training from ITU Online. Since 2012, ITU Online has provided top-tier training to more than 650,000 students, 200 companies, and 50 public entities. It has won a multitude of industry awards, including Best in Biz and Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. In this bundle, it will guide you through 11 crucial CompTIA certification exams to help you ace them on your first try.

The covered exams include:

CompTIA Security+ SY0-601

CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP) CAS-003

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)

CompTIA A+ 220-1001 (Core 1)

CompTIA A+ 220-1002 (Core 2)

CompTIA FC0-U61: IT Fundamentals

CompTIA Cloud Essentials (CLO-002)

CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-002)

CompTIA CySA+ (Cybersecurity Analyst+) CS0-002

CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)

CompTIA Network+ N10-007

You've got cybersecurity, networking, cloud management, and more all covered in the bundle so whatever strikes your fancy, you can pursue that CompTIA exam at a later date. Because you'll have lifetime access to all course content, you can come and go as you please, learning at a pace that works for you.

You might not even need all the courses. If you find you love cybersecurity, just focus on the cybersecurity exams and start working towards that kind of career.

If you want to work in IT, CompTIA is a great route to pursue. But you don't have to spend a bundle to do it. Right now, the 2021 CompTIA Master Certification Training Bundle is available for $49.99.

